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Home > Entertainment News > When Amitabh Bachchan Was Drowning In Debt, Jaya Bachchan Stepped In To Protect The Family’s Dignity — Here’s What Happened

When Amitabh Bachchan Was Drowning In Debt, Jaya Bachchan Stepped In To Protect The Family’s Dignity — Here’s What Happened

Bhavana Balsavar recalls how Jaya Bachchan kept the cast and crew of Dekh Bhai Dekh away from the financial troubles surrounding Amitabh Bachchan and ABCL.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan (Image: X)
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 15:24 IST

The career of Amitabh Bachchan is indeed filled with successes and achievements, but there was a period in time when the superstar was having serious financial trouble to such an extent that he had been suffering from increasing debts and facing some legal issues. While Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited (ABCL) was losing money, things were not easy outside the office too. But Jaya Bachchan saw to it that nothing affected the family dignity and people working with them.

It has come to light through an incident described by actress Bhavana Balsavar that we got a peek into how Jaya managed the tough time. Talking about her stint with the popular 1990s sitcom Dekh Bhai Dekh, Bhavana spoke about how professional Jaya was as a producer and how she managed to make sure that the crew members were never affected by the family’s financial worries.

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How Jaya Bachchan Kept The Financial Crisis Away From Dekh Bhai Dekh’s Set

Bhavana, who played Sunita Diwan in Dekh Bhai Dekh, recalled that Jaya never allowed the people working on the show to feel that something was wrong behind the scenes. Speaking on Siddharth Kannan’s podcast, the actress said Jaya would visit the sets, interact warmly with everyone and maintain a normal atmosphere despite the difficulties the family was facing.

“Jaya ji never let us feel that there were any problems,” Bhavana recalled.

She also described the show’s elaborate production setup, which included a large set with two floors, staircases, several rooms and a multi-camera arrangement. According to Bhavana, the money generated through the show was invested back into its production rather than being diverted to clear other debts. Her account highlights how Jaya kept the production functioning and ensured that the cast and crew remained insulated from the financial uncertainty surrounding ABCL.

What Happened To Amitabh Bachchan’s Company ABCL?

Amitabh Bachchan set up Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited in the 1990s with the objective of diversifying their business into other sectors of entertainment such as film production, distribution, and event management. However, ABCL encountered some financial problems while expanding into various sectors. One of the biggest financial hitches in the company occurred when the 1996 Miss World contest held in Bengaluru by ABCL was held. Losses and debts finally put the company into a crisis.

In July 1999, the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction classified ABCL as a sick firm following the accumulation of losses which exceeded their net worth. Later on, Amitabh revealed more details of the crisis in which he had debts worth about Rs 90 crore and he was involved in around 55 court cases. In addition, he stated that his properties had been seized at that tough period. It can be said that this was one of the hardest periods in the career of the actor after being a superstar in Bollywood for many years.

Jaya Bachchan Also Stood By Amitabh During The Banking Crisis

Jaya’s support during this period has also been recalled by actor Anjan Srivastav, who previously spoke about Amitabh’s dealings with a bank. According to Anjan, the bank had asked Amitabh to repay the money he owed. At one point, it reportedly sought Jaya’s guarantee, and she signed the required documents. Anjan also said Amitabh eventually repaid the bank’s money.

While this account concerns the financial arrangements surrounding Amitabh’s liabilities, Bhavana’s recollection offers a different perspective on Jaya’s role during the same broad period: her efforts to keep the work environment at Dekh Bhai Dekh unaffected.

Dekh Bhai Dekh Remains A Memorable Part Of 1990s Television

Dekh Bhai Dekh, which first aired on DD Metro channel on May 6, 1993, was a family sitcom directed by Anand Mahendru, and starring Shekhar Suman, Farida Jalal, Navin Nischol, Sushma Seth, N.K. Shivpuri and Bhavana Balsavar, amongst others. Jaya Bachchan was involved in this television series as the producer.

Bhavana’s account brings attention to a lesser-known side of the Bachchan family’s financial crisis. At a time when Amitabh Bachchan was facing the fallout of ABCL’s financial failure, Jaya Bachchan had continued to play her role as a producer and made sure that the individuals associated with her production remained free from such problems. 

ALSO READ: ‘Mujhe Paise Bhi Nahi Chahiye’: Mahhi Vij Breaks Down, Threatens To Quit Bigg Boss 20 Over ‘Targeting’ – Watch Video

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When Amitabh Bachchan Was Drowning In Debt, Jaya Bachchan Stepped In To Protect The Family’s Dignity — Here’s What Happened
Tags: amitabh bachchanBhavana BalsavarBollywoodDekh Bhai Dekhjaya bachchan

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When Amitabh Bachchan Was Drowning In Debt, Jaya Bachchan Stepped In To Protect The Family’s Dignity — Here’s What Happened

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When Amitabh Bachchan Was Drowning In Debt, Jaya Bachchan Stepped In To Protect The Family’s Dignity — Here’s What Happened

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When Amitabh Bachchan Was Drowning In Debt, Jaya Bachchan Stepped In To Protect The Family’s Dignity — Here’s What Happened
When Amitabh Bachchan Was Drowning In Debt, Jaya Bachchan Stepped In To Protect The Family’s Dignity — Here’s What Happened
When Amitabh Bachchan Was Drowning In Debt, Jaya Bachchan Stepped In To Protect The Family’s Dignity — Here’s What Happened
When Amitabh Bachchan Was Drowning In Debt, Jaya Bachchan Stepped In To Protect The Family’s Dignity — Here’s What Happened
When Amitabh Bachchan Was Drowning In Debt, Jaya Bachchan Stepped In To Protect The Family’s Dignity — Here’s What Happened

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