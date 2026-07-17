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Home > Entertainment News > When and Where to Watch India’s Got Latent Season 2 Episode 3? Meet Samay Raina’s New Star-Studded Panel

When and Where to Watch India’s Got Latent Season 2 Episode 3? Meet Samay Raina’s New Star-Studded Panel

India’s Got Latent Season 2 Episode 3 is set to premiere on Friday, July 17, 2026, at 7:00 PM IST. The hit reality-comedy show, hosted by Samay Raina, will stream simultaneously on Netflix and YouTube. Tonight's highly anticipated episode features a dynamic guest panel including Raghu Ram, music composer Vishal Dadlani, comedian Tanmay Bhat, and hip-hop artist Yashraj.

India's Got Latent Season 2 Episode 3, Image Credits- YouTube
India's Got Latent Season 2 Episode 3, Image Credits- YouTube

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-07-17 17:31 IST

India’s Got Latent Season 2 Episode 3: With the first two episodes garnering unprecedented popularity, the biggest watched OTT reality show of the year prepares to unleash more unscripted madness. The third episode of “India’s Got Latent Season 2” finally hits tonight with an all-new batch of judges set to challenge some of the weirdest talents that India has to offer.

When and Where to Watch India’s Got Latent Season 2 Episode 3?

Mark your calendars for a double-platform premiere:

You Might Be Interested In

  • Release Date: Friday, July 17, 2026

  • Release Time: 7:00 PM IST

  • Streaming Platform: In an unprecedented manner of distribution, the show would be streamed simultaneously on Netflix as well as for free on YouTube through Samay Raina’s official YouTube channel. The episode being streamed would be the same uncut version on both sites.

Meet the Episode 3 Guest Panel

Following up on the spectacular launch of the season with a dazzling premiere of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Bollywood-inspired episode 1, followed by a nostalgic television reunion in Episode 2, Samay Raina presents us with a panel that would truly make Episode 3 a firecracker:

  • Raghu Ram: Undoubtedly the king of honest television criticism returns. With a reputation for being the “no-nonsense, no filter” guy from MTV Roadies’ days of yore, he is sure to add some fiery spice to the panel.

  • Vishal Dadlani: Half of the famous musical duo of Vishal-Shekhar and a veteran judge of many reality shows. As a musician himself, he is sure to add to the pressure on the participants’ vocal abilities.

  • Tanmay Bhat: The country’s biggest internet influencer, comedian, and content creator. With years of experience working together and mentoring Samay, Tanmay’s biting wit and deadpan comedy is sure to be the backbone of the panel.

  • Yashraj: The rising star of Indian Hip-Hop. A young and modern voice against the many veterans of television.

What is the Concept of India’s Got Latent?

To those who do not know about India’s Got Latent, this TV show completely changes the concept of reality shows.

Rather than striving for excellence in everything they do, the performers come to show off weird, unique, and downright crazy skills. They are supposed to give themselves a rating before performing.

Should their total scores given by Samay and his special guests match the contestant’s rating, then he or she wins the award. It is not the winning part that makes the show so popular but the sheer honesty of roasts and banter.

ALSO READ: Why Did The Punjab And Haryana High Court Refuse To Restore Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj? Here’s What Happened

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When and Where to Watch India’s Got Latent Season 2 Episode 3? Meet Samay Raina’s New Star-Studded Panel
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When and Where to Watch India’s Got Latent Season 2 Episode 3? Meet Samay Raina’s New Star-Studded Panel

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When and Where to Watch India’s Got Latent Season 2 Episode 3? Meet Samay Raina’s New Star-Studded Panel
When and Where to Watch India’s Got Latent Season 2 Episode 3? Meet Samay Raina’s New Star-Studded Panel
When and Where to Watch India’s Got Latent Season 2 Episode 3? Meet Samay Raina’s New Star-Studded Panel
When and Where to Watch India’s Got Latent Season 2 Episode 3? Meet Samay Raina’s New Star-Studded Panel

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