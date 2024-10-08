When And Where To Watch National Film Awards 2024 Live

The National Film Awards will be broadcast live on DD National starting at 3 PM, featuring winners walking the red carpet before the ceremony kicks off at 4 PM

The 70th National Film Awards are set to take place at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday (October 8). This event will recognize the finest films of 2022, as well as exceptional talent from the Indian film industry. Notable attendees include Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen, Sooraj Barjatya, and Neena Gupta. Several films, such as Aattam, Brahmastra, and Ponniyin Selvan, will be among those receiving honours. President Droupadi Murmu will present the awards.

Where To Watch The 70th National Awards?

The National Film Awards will be broadcast live on DD National starting at 3 PM, featuring winners walking the red carpet before the ceremony kicks off at 4 PM. For viewers without access to a TV, the event will also be streamed live on DD National’s YouTube channel. President Murmu will present the Dadasaheb Phalke Award to veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty during the ceremony.

Who Are The Winners?

Kantara (Kannada) took home the award for Best Popular Film for its engaging entertainment. The Best Feature Film award went to the Malayalam movie Aattam, while Fouja (Haryanvi) was recognized as the Best Debut Film. The award for Best Non-Feature Film was given to Ayena (Mirror), and Murmurs Of The Jungle won for Best Documentary.

The award for Best Feature Film, recognizing contributions to national, social, and environmental values, went to Kutch Express (Gujarati). Brahmastra Part 1 (Hindi) was awarded Best Film in the AVGC category. Sooraj Barjatya received the Best Director accolade for Uunchai (Hindi). Nithya Menen took home the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for her performance in Thiruchitrambalam (Tamil), while Manasi Parekh was honored for her role in Kutch Express (Gujarati), and Rishab Shetty won for Kantara (Kannada).

Neena Gupta received the Best Actor in a Supporting Role award for her performance in Uunchai, while Pavan Raj Malhotra was recognized for Fouja. The award for Best Lyrics went to Naushad Sadar Khan for Fouja. Pritham earned the Best Music Direction award for Brahmastra Part 1 (Hindi), and AR Rahman was honored for his background score in Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 (Tamil).

Bombay Jayshree and Arijit Singh both received Best Playback Singer awards. The title of Best Kannada Film was awarded to KGF Chapter 2, while Gulmohar took home the Best Hindi Film award. Kaberi Antardhan was named Best Bengali Film, and Emuthi Puthi won the award for Best Assamese Film.

Meet The Jury

The jury consisted of distinguished filmmakers and notable figures from the film industry. The award announcements were made by Rahul Rawail, Chairperson of the Feature Films Jury; Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-feature Films Jury; and Gangadhar Mudaliar, Chair of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury, with Vrunda Desai, Joint Secretary (Films) from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in attendance.