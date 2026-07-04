When And Where To Watch Peddi Online? Netflix Reveals Ram Charan Starrer’s OTT Release Date

Peddi OTT Release: After a huge theatrical success of the film Peddi, starring Mega Power Star Ram Charan, it is time for the digital premiere of the rural sports-action film directed by Sri Venkat. After weeks of rumours and tentative dates spread out all over social media platforms, the streaming platform has finally come up with the official statement.

When will Peddi be released on Netflix?

Peddi will premiere on the online platform from July 9, 2026. Netflix disclosed the date of the release via Instagram using a poster of Mega Power Star Ram Charan. The digital premiere is set exactly five weeks after the theatrical premiere of the movie held on June 4, 2026.

Which Languages Will Peddi Stream In On Netflix?

To announce the big news to its viewers, Netflix decided to make use of its official social media pages, releasing a stunning movie poster along with a strong caption in Telugu language: “Aata marocchu kaani, monagadu mathram maradu” (The game might change, but the champion remains the same).

The online streaming platform announced a staged release of the language versions of the Indian-language film:

Initial Release (July 9): Can be streamed instantly in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Hindi Version: The producers hinted at the Hindi dubbing version being released “coming soon,” just a little later than the others, to allow other northern theatres to complete their successful box office stint.

How Did Peddi Perform At The Global Box Office?

Peddi turned out to be one of the largest box office hits of the year, with this feature film being helmed by National Award-winning director Buchi Babu Sana. Although the movie had received some negative reviews from the critics at the time of release, it was the sheer mass appeal of the film that made people flock to movie theatres.

The total earnings of the film amount to a remarkable ₹338.98 crore internationally, while domestically, it raked in a net collection of ₹242 crores.

What Is The Core Plot Of Ram Charan’s Peddi?

It is a story that centres around the evolution of an extraordinarily talented cricketer from that area, who sees his highly talented skills in cricket solely as something to exploit commercially by only playing for the richest local teams to pay off his debts.

Things take a completely different turn for him when he meets Appalasuri (Jagapathi Babu), a villager who has been spending his entire life trying to get an official railway halt for their village through bureaucracy. Through the strict training provided to him by his wrestling coach Gournaidu (Shiva Rajkumar), who happens to be an exceptionally talented Kannada actor, the selfish cricketer evolves into a selfless one.

Megastar Chiranjeevi openly praised Ram Charan’s gruelling physical transformation for the movie, revealing that his son would wake up at 4:00 AM daily to undergo professional athletic training, head straight to the film sets, and return late at night to train all over again.

Who Stars In The Stellar Ensemble Cast?

In addition to Ram Charan’s intense portrayal of the male protagonist, Peddi is an epic cast with multiple players across various industries who played an important role in making the movie a cross-border success:

Janhvi Kapoor: Janhvi Kapoor returns to play the female protagonist Achiyamma after her Telugu debut in Devara.

Shiva Rajkumar: The great actor from the Kannada film industry brings his A game playing the tough wrestling coach Gournaidu.

Character Performers: Peddi features exceptional character actors including the Bollywood actors Divyenndu, Boman Irani, and Ravi Kishan along with veteran Jagapathi Babu.

Background Music: The high energy background score and the music album were composed by Oscar award winner A. R. Rahman.

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