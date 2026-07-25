When And Where To Watch Uyir On OTT? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Uyir OTT Release: The fans of the realistic Malayalam crime procedural are all set to witness the digital release of Uyir on an official date. The Roshan Mathew starrer investigative series is all set to stream just after a month of its theatrical run. The movie, directed by M. Padmakumar, promises to leave the audience spellbound with its true-to-life police drama along with the story of empathy, guilt, and responsibility.

When And Where Is ‘Uyir’ Streaming On OTT?

Uyir will have its official premiere on JioHotstar on August 4, 2026.

The film, which was first released in Malayalam, will also be available on the platform in other languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, apart from Malayalam. It will be accessible to the people of different regional languages to witness the local police story.

What Is The Plot Of ‘Uyir’?

Inspired by real events that occurred in the career of a Kerala police officer, this film follows Ajeeb Rahman (Roshan Mathew), a probationary sub-inspector who has been posted to the Dharmadam Police Station in Kannur. Ajeeb is still haunted by the mysterious disappearance of his little sister that happened some years ago.

Ajeeb’s routine in the police station is completely changed when the decomposed body of a woman named Shobha is found in an old well. While the initial assumption was that Shobha committed suicide, Ajeeb and his senior assistant officer Joy (Baiju Santhosh) find crucial evidence that reveals a conspiracy.

Ajeeb begins investigating Shobha’s past and inadvertently gets involved in multiple tussles with the system as he tries to balance between heart and mind.

Who Is In The Cast And Crew Of ‘Uyir’?

The film relies heavily on a realistic performance by Roshan Mathew, supported by a mix of veteran performers and character actors:

Roshan Mathew as Probationary SI Ajeeb Rahman

Baiju Santhosh as Assistant Sub-Inspector Joy

Vinoth Sagar in a key dramatic role

Athulya Chandra as Ajeeb’s romantic partner

Shruthy Menon

Vineeth Thattil David

Shaju Sreedhar

The screenplay was penned by singer-writer Nikhil K. Menon alongside Shaji Marad (co-writer of Ela Veezha Poonchira), with music composed by Manikandan Ayyappa.

Critical Reception: What To Expect Before You Stream

The movie Uyir received mixed reviews from critics when it first opened theatrically. While most praised the film’s down-to-earth turn by Roshan Mathew and the emotional resolution of its central conflict, several noted a lull in the film’s pacing in the middle due to an overuse of flashbacks.

Uyir is not an action movie that delivers on big set pieces. It focuses on everyman police work and moral ambiguity, making it a good choice for someone who wants something slow and character-driven to while away a weekend.

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