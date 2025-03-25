Home
  When BTS' Kim Taehyung Set The Internet On Fire With His Transformation

When BTS’ Kim Taehyung Set The Internet On Fire With His Transformation

BTS member Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V, may be serving in the military, but that hasn’t stopped him from making headlines. The K-pop sensation recently sent fans into a frenzy after revealing his remarkable weight loss transformation.

When BTS’ Kim Taehyung Set The Internet On Fire With His Transformation

BTS member Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V, may be serving in the military, but that hasn't stopped him from making headlines. The K-pop sensation recently sent fans into a frenzy after revealing his remarkable weight loss transformation.

V Reveals 10 kg Weight Loss

On Sunday, V surprised his fans by sharing gym pictures on Weverse. Along with the photos, he revealed that he had lost a significant amount of weight.

“So recently…! I lost a lot of weight, right? I lost 10 kg…hahahaha. I’ll keep putting in the work,” he wrote, giving fans a glimpse into his fitness journey.

In one of the pictures, the singer can be seen taking a mirror selfie while sitting on a chest press machine. Wearing a grey vest, he flaunted his toned biceps, while his face was partially covered with a mask and a cap. In another image, he was holding an EZ bar, showcasing his impressive muscles.

Fans React to V’s Transformation

The photos quickly went viral, with fans expressing shock and admiration over his transformation. Many took to social media to praise his dedication to fitness.

One fan commented, “10 kg is no joke. I am proud of him for prioritizing his health.” Another wrote, “Oh wow, he is so handsome, and I don’t know what to say—I am charmed.” Others couldn’t contain their excitement, with one saying, “Taehyung, OMG! He looks so good,” and another adding, “I am going crazy.”

Another fan gushed, “He looks like a runway model 24/7.”

V’s Fitness Goals and Military Service

Before enlisting in the military, V had promised fans during a live broadcast that he would work on gaining muscle and increasing his weight to 86 kg. Since then, his fitness journey has been a hot topic among fans who eagerly follow his progress.

V enlisted for his mandatory military service in December 2023 and is expected to be discharged by June 10, 2025. In South Korea, all able-bodied males under 30 are required to serve in the military, making his temporary absence from the entertainment scene all the more anticipated.

Rumors of V’s Possible Role in Squid Game 3

Meanwhile, speculation continues to swirl about V’s potential involvement in the hit Netflix series Squid Game Season 3. Back in January, BuzzFeed UK interviewed the show’s cast, and when V’s name was mentioned, actors Lee Jung Jae and Wi Ha Joon noticeably reacted.

Lee quickly interrupted, saying, “I can’t say anything about that,” while a smiling Wi Ha Joon maintained a “No comment” stance, only fueling speculation among fans.

While no official confirmation has been made, fans are hopeful that V will soon return not just with his incredible fitness transformation but also with exciting new projects.

