Dangal fame Zaira Wasim has bid adieu to acting as she announced her disassociation from the Hindi film industry after completing five years. Her announcement came through a Facebook post in which she cited religious reasons that compelled her to choose something that makes her conscience happy.

In a detailed letter, the national-award-winning actor announced her disassociation saying she was not happy with the line of work as it constantly intervened with her faith and religion.

Let’s take a look at two controversies she made headlines for during her brief Bollywood stint:

In 2017, Zaira had posted a confession/open apology on Facebook after meeting the then Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. She received a lot of flak ever since that meeting as many criticised her for meeting only culprits and not the victims. This was followed by her apology in which she clarified that her intent was not to hurt anyone’s sentiments. Some trollers also suggested Zaira to follow the path of Allah and not remain trapped in the glamour business.

Zaira had, in fact, reiterated that she should not be perceived as a role model by anyone. Interestingly, her open letter in 2017 had also hinted at her religious inclinations when she wrote that she wasn’t proud of what she was doing and there were real role models to be looked upto at.

Soon enough her apology post was deleted followed by another post. In the second post, she dismissed the over-the-top scrutiny and social media gauge on her personal choices, religious influences. She clarified that she wasn’t forced to write an apology and apologised out of intent so that nobody’s sentiments were hurt in the process. Later, the actress had deleted that post as well.

Another controversy sparked up in December 2017 when Zaira penned an Instagram post explaining her ordeal and concern over lack of women safety in flights.

In a video uploaded alongside the post, the actress said her flight journey from Delhi to Mumbai was a miserable experience because of a middle-aged man who kept nudging his shoulder and continued to move his foot up and down her back and neck. Clearly disturbed, the actress broke down several times while explaining her experience.

Soon enough accused’s wife came out in support of her husband claiming that her husband’s led had accidentally touched the actor and that he had apologised to Zaira for the same to which she had also said okay.

After the video went viral, the man was booked for assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) given Zaira was a minor then.

