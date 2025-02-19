Reports suggest the couple had been in a relationship for several years before making it official. Back in 2021, Anuv had shared a charming black-and-white photo with Hridi, hinting at their strong bond.

Popular singer-songwriter Anuv Jain, known for his soul-stirring melodies and heartfelt lyrics, has officially embarked on a new journey as a married man.

The artist, who has touched millions with songs like Baarishein, Alag Aasmaan, Gul, Husn, and Jo Tum Mere Ho, shared glimpses of his dreamy wedding with his longtime girlfriend, Hridi Narang.

While Anuv’s music has won hearts worldwide, little is known about his wife, Hridi. Let’s take a closer look at her background and professional journey.

Who is Anuv Jain’s Wife, Hridi Narang?

Unlike her famous husband, Hridi Narang comes from a non-celebrity background and maintains a private social media presence with a small following.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Hridi holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from RMIT University and a master’s degree from the University of Technology Sydney.

Hridi has a strong professional background, starting her career as a teacher at the Ayudham Society for Old and Infirm in Delhi in 2016. She later transitioned into marketing and customer service roles through various internships at reputed firms like:

Sales Intern at AVA Merchandising Solutions P Ltd.

Customer Service Intern at Ogilvy.

Marketing Intern at Thomson Reuters and NSW India Limited.

Account Management Intern at Refinitiv, an LSEG business, in 2019.

In 2021, Hridi secured a full-time position as an Account Executive at Percept Ltd., later advancing to a Brand Services Manager role at MullenLowe Lintas Group. Currently, she works as a Campaign Manager at Collective Artists Network in New Delhi.

Anuv Jain and Hridi Narang’s Love Story

The 29-year-old singer married his longtime girlfriend in an intimate wedding ceremony. Reports suggest the couple had been in a relationship for several years before making it official. Back in 2021, Anuv had shared a charming black-and-white photo with Hridi, hinting at their strong bond.

It is exactly not clear as to when the duo first met. On February 18, 2025, Anuv took to Instagram to share stunning wedding pictures, leaving fans mesmerized.

Inside Anuv and Hridi’s Wedding and Pre-Wedding Festivities

Hridi looked breathtaking in a red embroidered lehenga, styled with elegant bridal jewelry, soft makeup, and a classic updo. Anuv complemented her look with a pastel-toned sherwani, making them a picture-perfect couple.

The couple’s pre-wedding celebrations also featured stylish ensembles. In one of the photos, Hridi wore a golden embellished dress, while Anuv looked dashing in an all-black outfit. Another romantic snapshot captured Hridi in a red sharara, with Anuv complementing her in a printed jacket, exuding charm and elegance.

Anuv Jain’s wedding has left fans overjoyed as they celebrate the artist’s new phase of life. The couple’s beautiful bond and grand wedding festivities have already made headlines, marking the beginning of a new journey filled with love and music.