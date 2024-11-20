When Did AR Rahman Marry Saira Banu? All About Oscar-Winning’s Arranged Marriage Before Things Went Wrong

Rahman revealed that his mother met Saira’s sister near a Sufi shrine, which eventually led to their families connecting. Recalling his first meeting with Saira, Rahman described it as “funny” because he had never considered seeing a potential bride in that manner before.

A.R. Rahman, the legendary composer, and Saira Banu have shared a lasting bond since their marriage in 1995. Their relationship has been built on mutual respect and shared principles, allowing them to navigate both personal and professional challenges together.

A Musical Legacy in the Family

The couple has three children—Ameen, Raheema, and Khatija—who have all inherited Rahman’s musical talent. Their father’s influence is evident in their artistic pursuits, highlighting the family’s shared passion for music.

Saira’s Role in Rahman’s Life

Saira Banu has been a pillar of support in Rahman’s life, frequently accompanying him to significant events and contributing to his philanthropic initiatives. Her partnership has been an essential part of his journey, both personally and professionally.

Keeping Private Lives Discreet

Known for maintaining a low profile, the couple has always kept their family life private, preferring to focus public attention on their achievements in the world of music and humanitarian efforts.

Why AR Rahman Had An Arranged Marriage?

A.R. Rahman married Saira Banu in 1995 through an arranged marriage set up by their families. In an interview with Simi Garewal, Rahman explained that his busy schedule at the time left him with little opportunity to search for a partner. He was immersed in projects like Roja and Bombay, which were massive pan-Indian successes, and was already working on Rangeela. Despite his hectic workload, Rahman felt it was the “right time” to settle down, as he was 29.

“I didn’t have the time to go and look for a bride,” Rahman admitted. “I was occupied with films, including Rangeela in Bombay. But I knew it was the right time for me to get married, so I told my mother, ‘Find me a bride.’”

When asked if he had specific qualities in mind for his future wife, Rahman said he requested someone “simple” who wouldn’t distract him from his music and could also inspire him. Simi gently reminded him that his exact words to his mother were that he wanted “a bride with some education, some beauty, and lots of humility.”

When Did AR Rahman And Saira Banu First Met?

Rahman revealed that his mother met Saira’s sister near a Sufi shrine, which eventually led to their families connecting. Recalling his first meeting with Saira, Rahman described it as “funny” because he had never considered seeing a potential bride in that manner before.

During their interaction over tea, in traditional arranged-marriage style, Rahman asked Saira directly if she was interested in marrying him or had other plans in mind. Her response was a simple “yes.” They also discussed one of Rahman’s songs that Saira particularly liked, making the meeting both lighthearted and memorable.

Fans’ Admiration and Hope

Fans have long admired Rahman and Saira as a power couple, appreciating their enduring bond and shared successes. Recent news of their separation has left many shocked, with hopes that they might reconcile and continue their inspiring story together.

