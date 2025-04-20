Home
When Did Elizabeth Hurley And Billy Ray Cyrus First Meet? Duo Sparks Romance Rumours With This Easter Post

Elizabeth Hurley has had a storied dating life of her own. She was married to businessman Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2010 and had a relationship with the late Steve Bing, father of her son Damian.

When Did Elizabeth Hurley And Billy Ray Cyrus First Meet? Duo Sparks Romance Rumours With This Easter Post

Elizabeth Hurley with Billy Ray Cyrus


Country singer Billy Ray Cyrus and actress Elizabeth Hurley stirred romance rumors after they shared an affectionate Easter moment on social media. The duo, who previously collaborated on a film, appeared cozy and close in a cheeky Instagram snap.

The 63-year-old “Achy Breaky Heart” star was seen snuggling up to Hurley, 59, and planting a kiss on her cheek in the image posted by Hurley on Easter Sunday. Captioned simply, “Happy Easter,” the photo quickly drew attention from fans and media alike.

In the picture, Hurley wore a casual outfit consisting of a blue flannel shirt and jeans, and she tagged Cyrus in the post. Her son, Damian Hurley, responded with celebratory and heart emojis, signaling his support.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1)

The pair previously acted together in the 2022 film Christmas in Paradise, sparking friendship and possibly more. Earlier in April, Hurley posted a vacation video from the Maldives, flaunting a bronze bikini while tagging Cyrus and using his track “She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore” as background music.

While neither Hurley nor Cyrus has confirmed a relationship, the flirty posts and public display of affection have fans speculating.

When Did Elizabeth Hurley And Billy Ray Cyrus First Meet?

​Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley first met while filming the 2022 holiday movie Christmas in Paradise. In this film, Hurley portrayed the character Joanna Christmas, and Cyrus played a role alongside her. Their on-screen collaboration marked the beginning of their personal connection.​

On April 20, 2025, they shared a joint Instagram post celebrating Easter together. The photo featured Cyrus kissing Hurley on the cheek, sparking public speculation about their relationship status.

Billy Ray Cyrus’ Third Divorce

Billy Ray Cyrus recently ended his brief marriage to Australian singer Firerose (Johanna Rosie Hodges), whom he wed in October 2023. The couple’s union lasted just seven months, ending in August 2024. Cyrus cited “inappropriate marital conduct” and alleged the marriage was a scheme for fame and his last name.

Court records revealed neither party was awarded alimony, and there were no shared retirement assets. Billy Ray further claimed his ex legally changed her name to “Cyrus” for personal gain.

Elizabeth Hurley’s Relationship History

Elizabeth Hurley has had a storied dating life of her own. She was married to businessman Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2010 and had a relationship with the late Steve Bing, father of her son Damian. She also had a 13-year romance with actor Hugh Grant, who remains Damian’s godfather.

Billy Ray has been married three times and is the father of six children. His marriage to Tish Cyrus produced pop icon Miley Cyrus, along with Braison and Noah Cyrus. He also adopted Tish’s children, Trace and Brandi, and has a son, Christopher, from a previous relationship with Kristin Luckey.

Reactions to the Easter post ranged from excitement to curiosity, with fans eager to see whether the affectionate moment signaled a budding romance or was simply a friendly gesture between long-time collaborators.

What’s Next for the Pair?

While neither Billy Ray Cyrus nor Elizabeth Hurley has publicly commented on the Easter photo or their relationship status, their growing online interactions suggest more may be brewing. As both continue to make headlines—Cyrus with his recent divorce and Hurley with her acting and fashion appearances—fans are watching closely.

