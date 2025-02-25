Govinda and Sunita’s marriage became public a year later when their daughter, Tina Ahuja, was born. The couple officially announced their marriage to the media, surprising many fans who were unaware of their relationship.

Govinda and Sunita’s love story began in the mid-1980s when Govinda was a struggling actor trying to make his mark in Bollywood. He frequently visited his maternal uncle, filmmaker Anand Singh, and it was during one of these visits that he met Sunita, Anand’s sister-in-law.

Sunita was born to a Punjabi father and a Nepali mother, and she was around the same age as Govinda.

For over three years, Govinda and Sunita dated each other secretly, mostly communicating through letters. Unlike Govinda’s mother, who was supportive of their relationship, Sunita’s mother was initially opposed to the match because of Govinda’s profession as an actor.

1987: Secret Wedding

Despite the challenges, Govinda and Sunita tied the knot on March 11, 1987, in a private temple ceremony. At the time, Govinda was just beginning to gain popularity in Bollywood. To avoid impacting his rising career, he kept the marriage a secret for almost a year.

1989: Public Announcement of Marriage

Despite their strong bond, the couple faced challenges, especially due to Govinda’s growing feelings for his co-star Neelam Kothari. In several interviews, Govinda admitted that he was infatuated with Neelam and even compared Sunita to her.

This caused tension in their marriage, but Sunita remained firm and did not change her personality to meet Govinda’s expectations.

Govinda’s Confession and Acceptance

Govinda eventually admitted that he was unfair to Sunita by comparing her to Neelam and expressed his gratitude for her patience and understanding. He acknowledged that his confusion and emotional turmoil impacted their relationship but praised Sunita for staying by his side.

Over the decades, Govinda and Sunita’s marriage has witnessed its share of ups and downs, including rumors of separation and reconciliation. However, they have managed to stay together, celebrating milestones and supporting each other through thick and thin.

Despite rumors and controversies, Govinda and Sunita continue to be together. They frequently make public appearances and share glimpses of their family life on social media, portraying a strong and united front.