Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • When Did Govinda Marry Sunita Ahuja? Full Relationship Timeline Explained As Duo Sparks Divorce Rumours

When Did Govinda Marry Sunita Ahuja? Full Relationship Timeline Explained As Duo Sparks Divorce Rumours

Govinda and Sunita’s marriage became public a year later when their daughter, Tina Ahuja, was born. The couple officially announced their marriage to the media, surprising many fans who were unaware of their relationship.

When Did Govinda Marry Sunita Ahuja? Full Relationship Timeline Explained As Duo Sparks Divorce Rumours

Govinda with wife Sunita Ahuja


Govinda and Sunita’s love story began in the mid-1980s when Govinda was a struggling actor trying to make his mark in Bollywood. He frequently visited his maternal uncle, filmmaker Anand Singh, and it was during one of these visits that he met Sunita, Anand’s sister-in-law.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sunita was born to a Punjabi father and a Nepali mother, and she was around the same age as Govinda.

For over three years, Govinda and Sunita dated each other secretly, mostly communicating through letters. Unlike Govinda’s mother, who was supportive of their relationship, Sunita’s mother was initially opposed to the match because of Govinda’s profession as an actor.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

1987: Secret Wedding

Despite the challenges, Govinda and Sunita tied the knot on March 11, 1987, in a private temple ceremony. At the time, Govinda was just beginning to gain popularity in Bollywood. To avoid impacting his rising career, he kept the marriage a secret for almost a year.

1989: Public Announcement of Marriage

Govinda and Sunita’s marriage became public a year later when their daughter, Tina Ahuja, was born. The couple officially announced their marriage to the media, surprising many fans who were unaware of their relationship.

Despite their strong bond, the couple faced challenges, especially due to Govinda’s growing feelings for his co-star Neelam Kothari. In several interviews, Govinda admitted that he was infatuated with Neelam and even compared Sunita to her.

This caused tension in their marriage, but Sunita remained firm and did not change her personality to meet Govinda’s expectations.

Govinda’s Confession and Acceptance

Govinda eventually admitted that he was unfair to Sunita by comparing her to Neelam and expressed his gratitude for her patience and understanding. He acknowledged that his confusion and emotional turmoil impacted their relationship but praised Sunita for staying by his side.

Over the decades, Govinda and Sunita’s marriage has witnessed its share of ups and downs, including rumors of separation and reconciliation. However, they have managed to stay together, celebrating milestones and supporting each other through thick and thin.

Despite rumors and controversies, Govinda and Sunita continue to be together. They frequently make public appearances and share glimpses of their family life on social media, portraying a strong and united front.

ALSO READ: Why Is Govinda Living In A Bungalow Separately Right Opposite His Wife? Actor Might Be Heading For A Divorce After 37 Years

Filed under

govinda govinda divorce Sunita Ahuja

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC Direction Mandating Govt Officials To Use Public Hospitals

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC Direction Mandating Govt Officials To Use Public Hospitals

Seconds from Disaster: Southwest Jet Dodges Private Plane on Runway

Seconds from Disaster: Southwest Jet Dodges Private Plane on Runway

Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva

Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

iQOO Neo 10R Price Leaked: 144Hz OLED, 6,400mAh Battery—Best Budget Flagship Deal?

iQOO Neo 10R Price Leaked: 144Hz OLED, 6,400mAh Battery—Best Budget Flagship Deal?

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Missed ‘Kudumbasthan’ In Theaters? Manikandan’s Film Hits OTT This Week – Where And When To Watch!

Missed ‘Kudumbasthan’ In Theaters? Manikandan’s Film Hits OTT This Week – Where And When To

Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva In Power-Packed Dance Debut, ‘Like Father, Like Son’

Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva In Power-Packed Dance Debut, ‘Like Father, Like Son’

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Introduces Abhimanyu Singh As Balraj In L2: Empuraan Ahead Of March 27 Release

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Introduces Abhimanyu Singh As Balraj In L2: Empuraan Ahead Of March 27

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine