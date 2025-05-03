Recently, singer Mika Singh commented that Deepika often avoids giving Himesh the credit he deserves for helping launch her career.

Mika Singh said Deepika Padukone should give Himesh his due credit so that newcomers can learn from her journey.

Deepika Padukone, now a global Bollywood sensation, first appeared in the limelight not through her debut film Om Shanti Om with Shah Rukh Khan, but in a music video by Himesh Reshammiya titled Naam Hai Tera.

Recently, singer Mika Singh commented that Deepika often avoids giving Himesh the credit he deserves for helping launch her career.

Speaking on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, Mika shared, “Deepika doesn’t like acknowledging it, but she should. Many aspiring actors could learn from her journey.”

Himesh Reshammiya Credits Deepika’s Success to Her Talent

Though Mika believes Deepika is hesitant to mention her early break, Himesh Reshammiya himself had a more humble take.

In a past interview, Himesh said, “We featured many girls in our videos, but none became Deepika Padukone. All credit goes to her. From the beginning, she had great screen presence, commitment, and star power.”

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone?

Himesh Reshammiya launched Deepika Padukone in the music video “Naam Hai Tera” from his 2006 album “Aap Kaa Surroor.” This was before her Bollywood debut in 2007 with Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Despite Mika Singh’s remarks, there is proof that Deepika Padukone has publicly acknowledged Himesh’s role in her early career. During an appearance on Indian Idol, where Himesh was one of the judges, Deepika expressed her gratitude for his support.

“When I was chosen for the music video, I had no idea how to face the camera or perform on set. I learned everything while working with you. Thank you for believing in me when no one else did,” she told Himesh during the show.

From her appearance in Naam Hai Tera to her blockbuster debut in Om Shanti Om, Deepika has built a remarkable career. She is now one of the most sought-after actresses in India and has earned international recognition for her work in both Indian cinema and Hollywood.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was most recently seen in the futuristic epic Kalki 2898 AD. She is also rumored to star in the upcoming film King, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma, further solidifying her position as a leading name in the industry.

