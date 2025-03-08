Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • When Did Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Marry? Actress Spills The Beans On Divorce Rumours

When Did Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Marry? Actress Spills The Beans On Divorce Rumours

Rumors about their relationship troubles surfaced when Yuvika was missing from Prince’s birthday celebrations on November 24, 2024.

When Did Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Marry? Actress Spills The Beans On Divorce Rumours

Prince Narula with Yuvika Chaudhary


Speculation about Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary’s divorce has been circulating online for months. However, the actress has now spoken out, dismissing the rumors and explaining the situation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Yuvika Chaudhary Breaks Silence on Divorce Speculations

In a recent interview with a leading publication, Yuvika revealed that the ongoing rumors had emotionally impacted Prince Narula, but she chose not to respond publicly. She clarified that her absence from their home was due to ongoing construction work and not because of marital issues.

“This (parenthood) is a new journey for both of us. I didn’t react to the rumors at the time. Prince is very emotional, and they affected him, but sometimes I feel there is no need to clarify things. When I said Prince was busy, I meant he was busy with work. People assumed I was living at my mother’s house because of issues, but it was actually due to construction at our home.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Addressing their relationship, Yuvika mentioned that their journey has evolved over the years, from being friends to dating, getting married, and now embracing parenthood. While they have faced both joyful and challenging times, their bond has only strengthened.

When Did Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Marry?

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary first met on Bigg Boss Season 9 in 2015. Their relationship blossomed, leading to their wedding on October 12, 2018. After six years of marriage, they welcomed their daughter, Ekleen, on October 19, 2024.

What Led To The Divorce Rumors?

Rumors about their relationship troubles surfaced when Yuvika was missing from Prince’s birthday celebrations on November 24, 2024. While Prince shared pictures with their newborn daughter, fans noticed Yuvika’s absence, leading to speculation about their marriage.

Adding fuel to the fire, an earlier interview with Free Press Journal featured Prince sharing details about the unexpected nature of their baby’s birth. He revealed that he was shooting in Pune when he got the news about Yuvika’s delivery.

“I didn’t even know that the baby was coming. I found out from someone else. It was quite a surprise for me. My parents were also upset because they were informed at the last minute.”

This statement sparked concern among fans, leading many to speculate about possible tensions in their relationship.

Despite the rumors, Yuvika’s statement makes it clear that their relationship remains strong and that they are focused on this new phase of parenthood together.

ALSO READ: Death Cause Revealed: Gene Hackman’s Wife Betsy Arakawa Died From This Deadly Virus With No Cure

Filed under

Prince Narula Yuvika Chaudhary

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Bizarre Incident Caught On Cam: Woman Strips Naked On Flight, Screams For 25 Minutes Forcing The Aircraft To Return

Bizarre Incident Caught On Cam: Woman Strips Naked On Flight, Screams For 25 Minutes Forcing...

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? Internes Goes In Meltdown After Black British Actor Cast As Professor Snape In Harry Potter TV Series

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? Internes Goes In Meltdown After Black British Actor Cast As Professor...

How Long Will Be Avatar 3? James Cameron Hints Fire and Ash Will Break Runtime Record Exceeding Last Two Films

How Long Will Be Avatar 3? James Cameron Hints Fire and Ash Will Break Runtime...

Death Cause Revealed: Gene Hackman’s Wife Betsy Arakawa Died From This Deadly Virus With No Cure

Death Cause Revealed: Gene Hackman’s Wife Betsy Arakawa Died From This Deadly Virus With No...

Trump Administration In Action: Columbia University Loses $400 Million In Federal Grants Amid Antisemitism Allegations

Trump Administration In Action: Columbia University Loses $400 Million In Federal Grants Amid Antisemitism Allegations

Entertainment

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? Internes Goes In Meltdown After Black British Actor Cast As Professor Snape In Harry Potter TV Series

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? Internes Goes In Meltdown After Black British Actor Cast As Professor

How Long Will Be Avatar 3? James Cameron Hints Fire and Ash Will Break Runtime Record Exceeding Last Two Films

How Long Will Be Avatar 3? James Cameron Hints Fire and Ash Will Break Runtime

Death Cause Revealed: Gene Hackman’s Wife Betsy Arakawa Died From This Deadly Virus With No Cure

Death Cause Revealed: Gene Hackman’s Wife Betsy Arakawa Died From This Deadly Virus With No

Gene Hackman And Wife’s Causes Of Death Revealed As Police Provide Latest Update

Gene Hackman And Wife’s Causes Of Death Revealed As Police Provide Latest Update

HBO’s Harry Potter Reboot Advances in Casting Process, Series Might Have Found Its Snape & McGonagall

HBO’s Harry Potter Reboot Advances in Casting Process, Series Might Have Found Its Snape &

Lifestyle

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR