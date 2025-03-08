Rumors about their relationship troubles surfaced when Yuvika was missing from Prince’s birthday celebrations on November 24, 2024.

Speculation about Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary’s divorce has been circulating online for months. However, the actress has now spoken out, dismissing the rumors and explaining the situation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Yuvika Chaudhary Breaks Silence on Divorce Speculations

In a recent interview with a leading publication, Yuvika revealed that the ongoing rumors had emotionally impacted Prince Narula, but she chose not to respond publicly. She clarified that her absence from their home was due to ongoing construction work and not because of marital issues.

“This (parenthood) is a new journey for both of us. I didn’t react to the rumors at the time. Prince is very emotional, and they affected him, but sometimes I feel there is no need to clarify things. When I said Prince was busy, I meant he was busy with work. People assumed I was living at my mother’s house because of issues, but it was actually due to construction at our home.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Addressing their relationship, Yuvika mentioned that their journey has evolved over the years, from being friends to dating, getting married, and now embracing parenthood. While they have faced both joyful and challenging times, their bond has only strengthened.

When Did Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Marry?

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary first met on Bigg Boss Season 9 in 2015. Their relationship blossomed, leading to their wedding on October 12, 2018. After six years of marriage, they welcomed their daughter, Ekleen, on October 19, 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRINCE YUVIKA NARULA ❤️❤️❤️ (@princenarula)

What Led To The Divorce Rumors?

Rumors about their relationship troubles surfaced when Yuvika was missing from Prince’s birthday celebrations on November 24, 2024. While Prince shared pictures with their newborn daughter, fans noticed Yuvika’s absence, leading to speculation about their marriage.

Adding fuel to the fire, an earlier interview with Free Press Journal featured Prince sharing details about the unexpected nature of their baby’s birth. He revealed that he was shooting in Pune when he got the news about Yuvika’s delivery.

“I didn’t even know that the baby was coming. I found out from someone else. It was quite a surprise for me. My parents were also upset because they were informed at the last minute.”

This statement sparked concern among fans, leading many to speculate about possible tensions in their relationship.

Despite the rumors, Yuvika’s statement makes it clear that their relationship remains strong and that they are focused on this new phase of parenthood together.