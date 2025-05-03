Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • When Did Shahid Kapoor Marry Mira Rajput? Actor’s Wife Recalls Feeling Isolated During Initial Years: I Wish I Could….

When Did Shahid Kapoor Marry Mira Rajput? Actor’s Wife Recalls Feeling Isolated During Initial Years: I Wish I Could….

Mira acknowledged that her friends didn’t fully grasp her situation at the time. However, as they eventually entered similar phases in life, they came to understand the shift that marriage brings.

When Did Shahid Kapoor Marry Mira Rajput? Actor’s Wife Recalls Feeling Isolated During Initial Years: I Wish I Could….

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput married in 2015.


It’s been nearly ten years since Mira Rajput tied the knot with Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor. During a candid conversation with Naina Bhan and Sakshi Shivdasani on their YouTube channel Moment of Silence, Mira shared personal insights about her arranged marriage in 2015, which took place when she was just 20 years old. She admitted that the initial years of marriage felt “isolating.”

When asked how marriage affected her friendships, Mira revealed, “We evolved in different directions. It was quite isolating at times because we were in completely different stages of life. I’d often find myself thinking, ‘I wish I could do what my friends are doing right now.’”

She elaborated that her friends were busy pursuing higher education or travelling, while she had stepped into a new phase of life involving family responsibilities. This naturally created distance, even in long-standing friendships.

Struggles with Maintaining Friendships

Mira further added, “For a long time, I couldn’t talk to my friends as frequently. They would often question, ‘Why have you stopped talking to us just because you got married?’ But the truth was, I was genuinely caught up with new responsibilities.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

She acknowledged that her friends didn’t fully grasp her situation at the time. However, as they eventually entered similar phases in life, they came to understand the shift that marriage brings.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput had an arranged marriage. While Shahid was taken with her from the very first meeting, Mira took about six months before agreeing to the match. The couple welcomed their daughter Misha in 2016 and became parents again in 2018 with the birth of their son Zain.

ALSO READ: Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will Own The Copyright’

Filed under

latest bollywood news Shahid Kapoor Shahid Kapoor Mira Rajput

newsx

Aamir Khan Urges Film Industry to Focus on Global Expansion at WAVES 2025 Summit
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Ra

When Did Shahid Kapoor Marry Mira Rajput? Actor’s Wife Recalls Feeling Isolated During Initial Years:...
Berkshire Hathaway chairm

Warren Buffett Warns Trade Can Be ‘An Act of War’ Amid Global Tensions, Says ‘It’s...
2024 bronze medalist Fred

Who Is Fred Kerley? Olympic Sprinter Arrested Days Before Track Meet For Allegedly Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend
Congress MP Shashi Tharoo

Shashi Tharoor Says ‘Focus On Development’ After Sharing Stage With PM Modi At Vizhinjam Port...
Dr. S. Jaishankar, Extern

Young Talent Should Prepared For Age Of Creative Collaborations Through Relevant Skill Development: EAM Dr....
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Aamir Khan Urges Film Industry to Focus on Global Expansion at WAVES 2025 Summit

Aamir Khan Urges Film Industry to Focus on Global Expansion at WAVES 2025 Summit

Warren Buffett Warns Trade Can Be ‘An Act of War’ Amid Global Tensions, Says ‘It’s Led To Bad Things’

Warren Buffett Warns Trade Can Be ‘An Act of War’ Amid Global Tensions, Says ‘It’s...

Who Is Fred Kerley? Olympic Sprinter Arrested Days Before Track Meet For Allegedly Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

Who Is Fred Kerley? Olympic Sprinter Arrested Days Before Track Meet For Allegedly Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

Shashi Tharoor Says ‘Focus On Development’ After Sharing Stage With PM Modi At Vizhinjam Port Event

Shashi Tharoor Says ‘Focus On Development’ After Sharing Stage With PM Modi At Vizhinjam Port...

Young Talent Should Prepared For Age Of Creative Collaborations Through Relevant Skill Development: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar

Young Talent Should Prepared For Age Of Creative Collaborations Through Relevant Skill Development: EAM Dr....

Entertainment

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due Credit

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will Own The Copyright’

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will

Ramdas Athawale Pushes For Tax Exemption On ‘Phule’, Lauds Film’s Social Impact

Ramdas Athawale Pushes For Tax Exemption On ‘Phule’, Lauds Film’s Social Impact

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star Power?

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes Away At 90

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media