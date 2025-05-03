Mira acknowledged that her friends didn’t fully grasp her situation at the time. However, as they eventually entered similar phases in life, they came to understand the shift that marriage brings.

It’s been nearly ten years since Mira Rajput tied the knot with Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor. During a candid conversation with Naina Bhan and Sakshi Shivdasani on their YouTube channel Moment of Silence, Mira shared personal insights about her arranged marriage in 2015, which took place when she was just 20 years old. She admitted that the initial years of marriage felt “isolating.”

When asked how marriage affected her friendships, Mira revealed, “We evolved in different directions. It was quite isolating at times because we were in completely different stages of life. I’d often find myself thinking, ‘I wish I could do what my friends are doing right now.’”

She elaborated that her friends were busy pursuing higher education or travelling, while she had stepped into a new phase of life involving family responsibilities. This naturally created distance, even in long-standing friendships.

Struggles with Maintaining Friendships

Mira further added, “For a long time, I couldn’t talk to my friends as frequently. They would often question, ‘Why have you stopped talking to us just because you got married?’ But the truth was, I was genuinely caught up with new responsibilities.”

She acknowledged that her friends didn’t fully grasp her situation at the time. However, as they eventually entered similar phases in life, they came to understand the shift that marriage brings.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput had an arranged marriage. While Shahid was taken with her from the very first meeting, Mira took about six months before agreeing to the match. The couple welcomed their daughter Misha in 2016 and became parents again in 2018 with the birth of their son Zain.