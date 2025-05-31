When Did Sydney Sweeney And Jonathan Davino First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline Explained

In May 2025, Sydney Sweeney confirmed in an interview that she and Jonathan Davino had ended their engagement, stating she is currently single and focusing on personal growth and her career.

Actress Sydney Sweeney has officially addressed her split from longtime fiancé Jonathan Davino. In her latest interview, the Euphoria star confirmed that the engagement had ended and expressed that she is thoroughly enjoying her current single life.

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino’s relationship began in 2018 and spanned several years, marked by public appearances and shared professional endeavours. Here’s a detailed timeline of their relationship:

September 2018: First Public Appearances

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino were first linked in September 2018 when they attended Hulu’s Emmy Party together. The following month, they were seen at an InStyle and Kate Spade dinner party, sparking initial dating rumors.

October 2019: Courtside at a Knicks Game

In October 2019, the couple was spotted sitting courtside at a New York Knicks basketball game at Madison Square Garden, further confirming their relationship.

November 2020: Vacation in Maui

The pair were photographed enjoying a beach vacation in Maui, Hawaii, in November 2020, displaying affection during their getaway .

February 2022: Engagement Confirmed

Engagement rumors surfaced in February 2022 when Sweeney was seen wearing a diamond ring. People magazine later confirmed that the couple was engaged .

2023: Public Appearances Amid Rumors

Throughout 2023, Sweeney and Davino made several public appearances together, including attending the Cannes Film Festival in May. Despite their presence together, rumors about their relationship status persisted .

March 2024: Sweeney Addresses Rumors on SNL

While hosting “Saturday Night Live” in March 2024, Sweeney addressed rumors about her relationship with Davino, referring to him as “the man of my dreams” during her monologue.

May 2025: Confirmation of Split

In May 2025, Sydney Sweeney confirmed in an interview with The Times that she and Jonathan Davino had ended their engagement, stating she is currently single and focusing on personal growth and her career.

Throughout their relationship, Sweeney and Davino maintained a level of privacy, with Sweeney often expressing the importance of keeping her personal life separate from the public eye. Their relationship, spanning from 2018 to 2025, included both personal and professional collaborations, reflecting a significant chapter in Sweeney’s life.

