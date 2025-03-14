Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • When Did Tiger Woods And Vanessa Trump First Meet? Duo’s Wild Secret Dating Rumour Hits Internet

When Did Tiger Woods And Vanessa Trump First Meet? Duo’s Wild Secret Dating Rumour Hits Internet

Woods’ children, Charlie and Sam, and Vanessa’s son, Kai, all attend The Benjamin School, which is just 20 minutes away from their homes.

When Did Tiger Woods And Vanessa Trump First Meet? Duo’s Wild Secret Dating Rumour Hits Internet

Tiger Woods And Vanessa Trump


Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., has reportedly been in a relationship with golf legend Tiger Woods since Thanksgiving. The pair, who both reside in Palm Beach, Florida, have a shared connection through their children.

Woods’ children, Charlie and Sam, and Vanessa’s son, Kai, all attend The Benjamin School, which is just 20 minutes away from their homes.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Tiger-Vanessa Spotted Together at a Golf Tournament

According to the Daily Mail, the couple was recently seen together at a golf tournament, further fueling speculation about their romance. While they have been keeping their relationship low-key, sources claim that the Trump family and Vanessa’s five children are already aware of the budding relationship.

Vanessa Trump’s Dating History

Before her marriage to Donald Trump Jr., Vanessa was linked to several notable figures:

Saudi Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud – The two reportedly dated for three years before their relationship ended in 2001 when the prince left the U.S. following the 9/11 attacks.

Leonardo DiCaprio – Rumors suggest that Vanessa had a brief affair with the Hollywood actor after meeting him at a club when she was 20.

Valentin Rivera – During her teenage years, Vanessa was reportedly involved with a member of a Latin gang.

Marriage to Donald Trump Jr. and Divorce

Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr. met in the early 2000s and got married in 2005 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. They share five children:

Kai Madison

Donald III

Tristan

Spencer

Chloe

After more than 12 years of marriage, Vanessa filed for an uncontested divorce in 2018, which was finalized later that year after reaching a child custody agreement.

Vanessa and Tiger Woods’ Relationship Details

Despite not living together, Vanessa frequently visits Woods’ home on Jupiter Island. A source told the Daily Mail, “Tiger and Vanessa have been seeing each other since just before Thanksgiving. She comes over maybe a few nights a week.”

The insider further revealed that the couple prefers to keep things private, “They just love hanging out, having dinner, and spending time together. They’ve decided not to make it public just yet.”

While neither Vanessa Trump nor Tiger Woods has publicly confirmed their relationship, sources suggest that their romance is continuing to grow. With their children attending the same school and their homes located nearby, the two seem to be enjoying their time together while maintaining a low-profile relationship.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber In A Rare Post Opens Up About His Mental Health, Admits To Feeling Like A Fraud: How Selfish I Really Am

Filed under

latest hollywood news Tiger Woods Vanessa Trump

Nirmala Sitharaman and MK

Nirmala Sitharaman Takes A Swipe At MK Stalin’s ‘Rs’ move: ‘Weakens Indian Unity’
Tiger Woods And Vanessa T

When Did Tiger Woods And Vanessa Trump First Meet? Duo’s Wild Secret Dating Rumour Hits...
Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber In A Rare Post Opens Up About His Mental Health, Admits To Feeling...
Russia President Putin

Russia Seeks to Remove Key US President Envoy from Ukraine Peace Talks, Sources Say
DK Metcalf and Normani

Who Is Normani’s Fiance? DK Metcalf Announces Engagement To Singer As She Flaunts Sparkling Engagement...
Violence In Syria's Coast

UN Security Council Condemns Violence in Syria’s Coastal Region, Says Diplomats
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman Takes A Swipe At MK Stalin’s ‘Rs’ move: ‘Weakens Indian Unity’

Nirmala Sitharaman Takes A Swipe At MK Stalin’s ‘Rs’ move: ‘Weakens Indian Unity’

Justin Bieber In A Rare Post Opens Up About His Mental Health, Admits To Feeling Like A Fraud: How Selfish I Really Am

Justin Bieber In A Rare Post Opens Up About His Mental Health, Admits To Feeling...

Russia Seeks to Remove Key US President Envoy from Ukraine Peace Talks, Sources Say

Russia Seeks to Remove Key US President Envoy from Ukraine Peace Talks, Sources Say

Who Is Normani’s Fiance? DK Metcalf Announces Engagement To Singer As She Flaunts Sparkling Engagement Ring

Who Is Normani’s Fiance? DK Metcalf Announces Engagement To Singer As She Flaunts Sparkling Engagement...

UN Security Council Condemns Violence in Syria’s Coastal Region, Says Diplomats

UN Security Council Condemns Violence in Syria’s Coastal Region, Says Diplomats

Entertainment

Justin Bieber In A Rare Post Opens Up About His Mental Health, Admits To Feeling Like A Fraud: How Selfish I Really Am

Justin Bieber In A Rare Post Opens Up About His Mental Health, Admits To Feeling

Who Is Normani’s Fiance? DK Metcalf Announces Engagement To Singer As She Flaunts Sparkling Engagement Ring

Who Is Normani’s Fiance? DK Metcalf Announces Engagement To Singer As She Flaunts Sparkling Engagement

Apoorva Mukhija Returns To Instagram Following ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy, Says ‘Diwaaro Ke Bhi Kaan Hote Hain’

Apoorva Mukhija Returns To Instagram Following ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy, Says ‘Diwaaro Ke Bhi Kaan

Lil Yachty Gets Slammed For Calling BLM A Scam: They Had Bought Mansions

Lil Yachty Gets Slammed For Calling BLM A Scam: They Had Bought Mansions

Tom Brady Opens Up About His ‘True Love’ Two Years After Splitting With Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady Opens Up About His ‘True Love’ Two Years After Splitting With Gisele Bundchen

Lifestyle

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To