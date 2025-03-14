Woods’ children, Charlie and Sam, and Vanessa’s son, Kai, all attend The Benjamin School, which is just 20 minutes away from their homes.

Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., has reportedly been in a relationship with golf legend Tiger Woods since Thanksgiving. The pair, who both reside in Palm Beach, Florida, have a shared connection through their children.

Woods’ children, Charlie and Sam, and Vanessa’s son, Kai, all attend The Benjamin School, which is just 20 minutes away from their homes.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Tiger-Vanessa Spotted Together at a Golf Tournament

According to the Daily Mail, the couple was recently seen together at a golf tournament, further fueling speculation about their romance. While they have been keeping their relationship low-key, sources claim that the Trump family and Vanessa’s five children are already aware of the budding relationship.

🚨🇺🇸 TIGER WOODS REPORTEDLY DATING VANESSA TRUMP Advertisement · Scroll to continue Tiger Woods has been quietly dating Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., for several months, according to sources close to the Trump family. The two have been spotted together at multiple golf events in Florida,… pic.twitter.com/jg5QvmtAgZ — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 13, 2025

Vanessa Trump’s Dating History

Before her marriage to Donald Trump Jr., Vanessa was linked to several notable figures:

Saudi Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud – The two reportedly dated for three years before their relationship ended in 2001 when the prince left the U.S. following the 9/11 attacks.

Leonardo DiCaprio – Rumors suggest that Vanessa had a brief affair with the Hollywood actor after meeting him at a club when she was 20.

Valentin Rivera – During her teenage years, Vanessa was reportedly involved with a member of a Latin gang.

Marriage to Donald Trump Jr. and Divorce

Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr. met in the early 2000s and got married in 2005 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. They share five children:

Kai Madison

Donald III

Tristan

Spencer

Chloe

After more than 12 years of marriage, Vanessa filed for an uncontested divorce in 2018, which was finalized later that year after reaching a child custody agreement.

Vanessa and Tiger Woods’ Relationship Details

Despite not living together, Vanessa frequently visits Woods’ home on Jupiter Island. A source told the Daily Mail, “Tiger and Vanessa have been seeing each other since just before Thanksgiving. She comes over maybe a few nights a week.”

The insider further revealed that the couple prefers to keep things private, “They just love hanging out, having dinner, and spending time together. They’ve decided not to make it public just yet.”

While neither Vanessa Trump nor Tiger Woods has publicly confirmed their relationship, sources suggest that their romance is continuing to grow. With their children attending the same school and their homes located nearby, the two seem to be enjoying their time together while maintaining a low-profile relationship.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber In A Rare Post Opens Up About His Mental Health, Admits To Feeling Like A Fraud: How Selfish I Really Am