Monday, May 12, 2025
When Did Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman Divorce? Mission Impossible Star Finally Speaks About Ex-Wife After 20 Years

Tom Cruise’s recent remarks mark a rare shift from his usual silence about his former marriage to Kidman. The two married in 1990 and were considered one of Hollywood’s most celebrated power couples throughout the 1990s.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman


Hollywood icon Tom Cruise has made rare comments about his ex-wife Nicole Kidman, more than 20 years after their high-profile divorce.

During a recent interview, Cruise candidly spoke about their time working together on Stanley Kubrick’s 1999 psychological drama Eyes Wide Shut.

Tom Cruise Reveals He Recommended Nicole Kidman for Eyes Wide Shut

Reflecting on the film, Cruise revealed that he was the one who recommended Nicole Kidman for the pivotal role of Alice. He spoke highly of her talent, saying, “I suggested Nicole play the role. Because obviously she is a great actress,” as cited by Deadline.

This subtle yet significant acknowledgment from Cruise has drawn major public interest, especially given his long history of staying silent on personal matters—particularly those involving Kidman.

Rare Public Mention of Nicole Kidman After Two Decades

Cruise’s recent remarks mark a rare shift from his usual silence about his former marriage to Kidman. The two married in 1990 and were considered one of Hollywood’s most celebrated power couples throughout the 1990s. They starred together in Eyes Wide Shut, their last film before separating in 2001.

Since their divorce, Cruise has largely avoided discussing Kidman. The last known public comment came in 2002, when he simply wished her well and acknowledged that they had moved on. His latest tribute to her acting chops and their collaboration marks a unique departure from his typically private approach.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s Relationship Timeline

Married: 1990

Divorced: 2001

Children: Adopted two kids—Isabella and Connor

Notable collaboration: Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Their marriage and eventual breakup made headlines worldwide, and since then, both stars have moved on professionally and personally.

Tom Cruise’s Marital History and Family Life

Before marrying Kidman, Cruise was briefly married to actress Mimi Rogers (1987–1990). After his split from Kidman, he went on to marry Katie Holmes. The two share a daughter, Suri Noelle Cruise, born in 2006.

On the career front, Cruise continues to headline blockbuster action films. He is set to return as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two (also referred to as Mission Impossible 8), which will premiere in India on May 17, 2025.

