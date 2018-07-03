Ex-lovers Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, who made their big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s blockbuster film Student of the Year and started dating after that, bumped into each other at Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani's star-studded engagement party with Shloka Mehta on their Mumbai residence on Saturday evening.

Raazi actor Alia Bhatt, who has been grabbing all eyeballs due to her linkup rumours with Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor, recently bumped into her ex-boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra at Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani’s star-studded engagement party with Shloka Mehta on their Mumbai residence on Saturday evening. However, what caught our attention is the presence of her current boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Now isn’t that an awesome threesome? Several Bollywood celebrities such as Aditya Roy Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor were also present at the grand Ambani ceremony.

However, sources revealed that both Sidharth and Alia handled the situation with maturity and there was no awkward moment between the two. Further, the grapevine revealed that after chilling with her friends at the party, Alia had spent maximum time with her alleged boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and his mother Neetu Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming film Brahmastra, are reportedly dating for a long time now. They are often spotted on dinner and lunch dates together. Alia has also been spotted spending time with Ranbir Kapoor’s parents.

Other celebrities who were a part of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s grand engagement ceremony were Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Alia and Sidharth made their big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s blockbuster film Student of the Year and started dating after that. Although they never admitted their relationship publically, it was said that they both were very close to each other.

However, after dating for a long period of time, they called it quits last year and now there are strong speculations of Alia dating her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

