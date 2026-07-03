When Is Aamir Khan Marrying Gauri Spratt? Actor Reveals Date, Venue And Wedding Plans

Aamir Khan Wedding: The rumours are officially dead; Mr Perfect Aamir Khan himself announced his rumoured marriage with long-term fiancée and entrepreneur Gauri Spratt.

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, the actor revealed all about his wedding date, time, venue, guests and everything else that we have been wondering. One thing is sure this is not going to be your traditional hotshot Bollywood wedding but rather a simple one.

When And Where Is The Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding?

Aamir Khan announced that he will get married to Gauri Spratt on Sunday, July 5, 2026.

The couple has not followed the prevailing practice of hosting extravagant destination weddings either in foreign countries or booking fancy hotels but have instead opted for an intimate place – the residence of Aamir Khan located at Bandra in Mumbai.

Inside The “No-Reception” Minimalist Wedding Plans

In an honest conversation with the press, Khan pointed out that the event would be a low-key one. The couple made it clear that they will not be throwing a big Bollywood party but would rather have a close-knit family event.

“Yes, I am getting married on July 5th, and it is going to be a very small, intimate wedding. We are hosting it at home with both our families. It is a very special day for us,” Khan shared with the media.

Vision for the Grand Day:

The Blended Family Concept: The touching part comes in when all the four kids of their previous marriages become a vital part of the wedding. This includes Aamir’s kids, actor Junaid Khan, entrepreneur Ira Khan and Azad Rao Khan along with Gauri’s seven-year-old son Quinn.

The Guests List: The guests list only consists of immediate families and few friends for life.

Who Is Gauri Spratt?

Although she has kept herself away from media controversies, Gauri Spratt (47) is one of the successful entrepreneurs as well as a fashion stylist.

She was born in Bengaluru in a multi-cultural background (Tamil-British and Punjabi-Irish). She received education in Fashion Designing & Photography from the University of the Arts London. In 2007, she became a significant partner and director of the luxury salon chain named ‘BBlunt’. Besides, she also started helping in creative functions at ‘Aamir Khan Productions’.

Both have been acquainted for 25 years but got separated as time took them along different paths. The reunion of both took place in early 2024 via Aamir’s cousin Nuzhat Khan and shifted to their joint apartment in Bandra during late 2025.

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