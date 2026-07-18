When Is Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 Releasing? Premiere Date, Time And What’s New

Kaun Banega Crorepati 18: The legendary red-hot seat of Indian television is all set to make an awe-inspiring comeback. The mystery behind SPNI’s (Sony Pictures Networks India) biggest hit TV game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), Season 18, has been finally revealed by the network. Hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, the game show is all set to take the television space by storm, with new rules and intense emotions on a whole new level.

When Is Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 Releasing? Premiere Date And Time

Countdown has started for India’s biggest reality game show. The show makers have announced the airing schedule on linear and digital platforms:

Premiere Date: Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will officially premiere on Monday, August 10, 2026.

Time Slot: The show retains its highly coveted prime-time slot at 9:00 PM IST.

Weekly Schedule: New episodes will air weekly from Monday to Friday.

Where to Watch: Viewers can catch the broadcast exclusively on Sony Entertainment Television (SET) on television or stream it live and on demand via the Sony LIV app.

What Is New In KBC 18? The ‘#SochnaPadega’ Format Explained

The most significant talking point of the 18th season of the show is the change of its philosophy. With the help of new promotional videos featuring Amitabh Bachchan, the makers of the program have introduced a completely new theme to KBC 18, which will be ‘Sochna Padega’.

In the world where all questions could be answered by search engines, phones, and even artificial intelligence, the creators of the program claim that there is nothing unique about memorizing facts anymore.

Amitabh Bachchan explained the shift in the official promo:

“Today, answers are available everywhere, even in your pocket on your phone. That’s why we have tried to change things in KBC this time. Remembering the answer won’t be enough; you will actually have to think deeply for that answer. Yes, Sochna Padega.”

In 2026, however, the game changes its primary concentration from mere rote learning to the usage of information, analysis, and thinking under stress. The details of the gameplay hints and alterations in the format remain secret until the evening of the premiere; but the questions asked of the players will be aimed at problem solving, which involves linking bits of knowledge together.

Big B Evaluates The Impact Of The AI Era On Gameplay

The branding campaign has built upon how technology has changed human learning processes. In the promotional teaser, Amitabh Bachchan has emphasized the fast-changing nature of automation and technology. He has stated that through artificial intelligence, there have been changes in the entire world in such a way that things which were impossible just a while ago can now be done in split seconds.

To adapt to the changing nature of the world, man needs to change his approach as well. It is for this reason that KBC 18 forces contestants to explain the reason behind their answer.

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