When Is Jurassic World Rebirth Releasing? Here’s What Role Scarlett Johansson Is Playing In The Movie

The trailer showcases stunning landscapes, towering peaks, and vast ocean expanses, immersing viewers in the heart of this adventure. Taking place five years after Jurassic World Dominion, the film follows a gripping new storyline.

Universal Pictures has officially released the trailer for the much-anticipated summer blockbuster, Jurassic World Rebirth. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Rupert Friend, this new chapter in the franchise promises a thrilling adventure.

First Look at Jurassic World Rebirth

Following the release of exclusive images in Vanity Fair, the studio has now provided a full-length preview of what’s to come.

Producer Frank Marshall teased the film’s setting, stating, “You’re in an unfamiliar place—you don’t know what’s around the corner. This time, we have a different jungle, more water, and higher cliffs. There’s an element of suspense in every corner.”

The first trailer for ‘JURASSIC WORLD: REBIRTH’ has been released. In theaters on July 2. pic.twitter.com/dlcN3BZs0K — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 5, 2025

Jurassic World Rebirth Trailer Breakdown

Along with the trailer, Universal has shared the official synopsis. The story follows an elite extraction team as they embark on a high-stakes mission to a remote island research facility, a former Jurassic Park site inhabited by the most dangerous creatures left behind.

Leading the charge is Zora Bennett, a skilled covert operations expert portrayed by Scarlett Johansson. When her mission unexpectedly collides with a civilian family stranded due to an unforeseen boating accident, they must navigate an island teeming with prehistoric dangers. The expedition soon uncovers a hidden secret that has been buried for decades.

The cast includes Mahershala Ali, who plays Duncan Kincaid, a trusted member of Zora’s team, and Jonathan Bailey as Dr. Henry Loomis, a paleontologist. Rupert Friend takes on the role of Martin Krebs, a Big Pharma representative, while Manuel Garcia-Rulfo portrays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked family.

Cast: Who’s Starring in Jurassic World Rebirth?

The film boasts an impressive lineup, featuring:

Scarlett Johansson as Zora Bennett

Mahershala Ali as Duncan Kincaid

Jonathan Bailey as Dr. Henry Loomis

Rupert Friend as Martin Krebs

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Reuben Delgado

Ed Skrein, Luna Blaise, Philippine Velge, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, and Bechir Sylvain in supporting roles

When Is Jurassic World Rebirth Releasing?

Set to be the biggest blockbuster of the summer, Jurassic World Rebirth will hit theaters on July 2, 2025. Fans of the franchise can expect an action-packed experience with a fresh take on the prehistoric world.