When Is Mamma Mia! 3 Releasing? Amanda Seyfried Reveals ‘They’re Not In Any Rush’

Actress Amanda Seyfried opened up on why shooting for ‘Mamma Mia! 3’ has not started yet. Ahead of the premiere of her limited series, Long Bright River, which she also executive produced, she talked about a third Mamma Mia! movie.

“Producer Judy Craymer is always working on it, but Universal still has to release Wicked 2. The first Wicked had to stall when Mamma Mia! 2 was getting made,” she said, as reported by People.

“It’s an either/or situation with musicals,” shared Seyfried, adding, “And I have this theory that Universal just knows we’re going to do it, so they’re not in any rush.”

“And it’s just going to cost double,” she added.

“Show me the money!” the actress joked before explaining the scheduling logistics behind the movie musical’s delay, according to People.

‘Mamma Mia!’ is a 2008 jukebox musical romance comedy film directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Catherine Johnson, based on her book for the 1999 musical of the same name. The film features an ensemble cast, including Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Dominic Cooper, Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried, Stellan Skarsgard, Meryl Streep, and Julie Walters.

The film’s story revolves around Seyfried’s Sophie, a young woman living on a fictional Greek island who invites three men–one of whom she believes may be her father–to her wedding in hopes of connecting with her biological father, according to the outlet.

‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ is a 2018 jukebox musical romantic comedy film written and directed by Ol Parker, from a story by Parker, Catherine Johnson, and Richard Curtis. It is the sequel to the 2008 film ‘Mamma Mia!’, which in turn is based on the 1999 musical of the same name using the music of ABBA.

The film features Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Dominic Cooper, Colin Firth, Andy Garcia, Lily James, Amanda Seyfried, Stellan Skarsgard, Julie Walters, Cher, Meryl Streep, Alexa Davies, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Josh Dylan, Jeremy Irvine, and Hugh Skinner.

While nothing has been officially confirmed, Baranski shared in August 2024 that Craymer was “already planning” for a third movie, adding, “She gave me the narrative plotline of how it’s going to happen. That’s all I can say!,” reported People.

(With Inputs From ANI)