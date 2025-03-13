Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • When Is Mamma Mia! 3 Releasing? Amanda Seyfried Reveals ‘They’re Not In Any Rush’

When Is Mamma Mia! 3 Releasing? Amanda Seyfried Reveals ‘They’re Not In Any Rush’

The film features Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Dominic Cooper, Colin Firth, Andy Garcia, Lily James, Amanda Seyfried, Stellan Skarsgard, Julie Walters, Cher, Meryl Streep, Alexa Davies, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Josh Dylan, Jeremy Irvine, and Hugh Skinner.

When Is Mamma Mia! 3 Releasing? Amanda Seyfried Reveals ‘They’re Not In Any Rush’

Amanda Seyfried


Actress Amanda Seyfried opened up on why shooting for ‘Mamma Mia! 3’ has not started yet. Ahead of the premiere of her limited series, Long Bright River, which she also executive produced, she talked about a third Mamma Mia! movie.

“Producer Judy Craymer is always working on it, but Universal still has to release Wicked 2. The first Wicked had to stall when Mamma Mia! 2 was getting made,” she said, as reported by People.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“It’s an either/or situation with musicals,” shared Seyfried, adding, “And I have this theory that Universal just knows we’re going to do it, so they’re not in any rush.”

“And it’s just going to cost double,” she added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Show me the money!” the actress joked before explaining the scheduling logistics behind the movie musical’s delay, according to People.

‘Mamma Mia!’ is a 2008 jukebox musical romance comedy film directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Catherine Johnson, based on her book for the 1999 musical of the same name. The film features an ensemble cast, including Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Dominic Cooper, Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried, Stellan Skarsgard, Meryl Streep, and Julie Walters.

The film’s story revolves around Seyfried’s Sophie, a young woman living on a fictional Greek island who invites three men–one of whom she believes may be her father–to her wedding in hopes of connecting with her biological father, according to the outlet.

‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ is a 2018 jukebox musical romantic comedy film written and directed by Ol Parker, from a story by Parker, Catherine Johnson, and Richard Curtis. It is the sequel to the 2008 film ‘Mamma Mia!’, which in turn is based on the 1999 musical of the same name using the music of ABBA.

The film features Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Dominic Cooper, Colin Firth, Andy Garcia, Lily James, Amanda Seyfried, Stellan Skarsgard, Julie Walters, Cher, Meryl Streep, Alexa Davies, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Josh Dylan, Jeremy Irvine, and Hugh Skinner.

While nothing has been officially confirmed, Baranski shared in August 2024 that Craymer was “already planning” for a third movie, adding, “She gave me the narrative plotline of how it’s going to happen. That’s all I can say!,” reported People.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: It’s Official! Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Secret Engagement Confirmed By This Spider-Man Co-Star

Filed under

Amanda Seyfried hollywood news

The Karate Kid

When Is The Karate Kid Re-Releasing In India? Karate Kid: Legends To Also Hit The...
newsx

Trump Administration Could Use 18th-Century Law to Speed Up Deportations: Report
Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt Has Moved On Happily Post Divorce Finalisation With Angelina Jolie: ‘Life’s Good, No...
Amanda Seyfried

When Is Mamma Mia! 3 Releasing? Amanda Seyfried Reveals ‘They’re Not In Any Rush’
newsx

White House Withdraws Trump’s CDC Nominee Dave Weldon Hours Before Senate Hearing
Ukraine has agreed to a 3

Russia Seeks To Prolong War, Postpone Peace: Zelenskyy
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

When Is The Karate Kid Re-Releasing In India? Karate Kid: Legends To Also Hit The Screens Soon

When Is The Karate Kid Re-Releasing In India? Karate Kid: Legends To Also Hit The...

Trump Administration Could Use 18th-Century Law to Speed Up Deportations: Report

Trump Administration Could Use 18th-Century Law to Speed Up Deportations: Report

Brad Pitt Has Moved On Happily Post Divorce Finalisation With Angelina Jolie: ‘Life’s Good, No Complaints’

Brad Pitt Has Moved On Happily Post Divorce Finalisation With Angelina Jolie: ‘Life’s Good, No...

White House Withdraws Trump’s CDC Nominee Dave Weldon Hours Before Senate Hearing

White House Withdraws Trump’s CDC Nominee Dave Weldon Hours Before Senate Hearing

Russia Seeks To Prolong War, Postpone Peace: Zelenskyy

Russia Seeks To Prolong War, Postpone Peace: Zelenskyy

Entertainment

When Is The Karate Kid Re-Releasing In India? Karate Kid: Legends To Also Hit The Screens Soon

When Is The Karate Kid Re-Releasing In India? Karate Kid: Legends To Also Hit The

Brad Pitt Has Moved On Happily Post Divorce Finalisation With Angelina Jolie: ‘Life’s Good, No Complaints’

Brad Pitt Has Moved On Happily Post Divorce Finalisation With Angelina Jolie: ‘Life’s Good, No

Who Is Wendy Williams’ Niece? Alex Finnie Accused Of Kidnapping TV Star From Her $18,000 Per-Month Residence

Who Is Wendy Williams’ Niece? Alex Finnie Accused Of Kidnapping TV Star From Her $18,000

It’s Official! Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Secret Engagement Confirmed By This Spider-Man Co-Star

It’s Official! Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Secret Engagement Confirmed By This Spider-Man Co-Star

Harvey Weinstein Appears In Manhattan Court Ahead Of ‘Lengthy & Complex’ Trial

Harvey Weinstein Appears In Manhattan Court Ahead Of ‘Lengthy & Complex’ Trial

Lifestyle

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To