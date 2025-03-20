Home
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Live Tv
  When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper's New Prison Release Date Here

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper’s New Prison Release Date Here

NBA YoungBoy’s release date also aligns with recent hints from DJ Akademiks. During Adin Ross' Brand Risk 005 boxing event, Akademiks was asked about upcoming music releases.

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper’s New Prison Release Date Here


NBA YoungBoy has had a turbulent year, facing serious legal troubles related to an alleged prescription drug fraud scheme. In April 2023, authorities arrested him on 63 charges, including identity fraud, forgery, and possession of controlled substances.

At the time of his arrest, he was already on house arrest in Utah at “Grave Digger Mountain,” awaiting trial for a separate case.

NBA YoungBoy’s Guilty Plea and Sentencing

In November 2024, NBA YoungBoy pleaded guilty to 10 charges while opting for a no-contest plea for the remaining allegations. As a result, he was sentenced to 23 months in prison and an additional 60 months of probation.

Earlier reports suggested that he would remain behind bars until July 2025. However, recent developments indicate that the rapper will be released much sooner than expected.

When Will NBA YoungBoy Be Released?

According to a tweet from Kurrco, NBA YoungBoy is now scheduled to walk free on April 26, 2025. Fans were quick to celebrate the news, with many expressing excitement on social media. Comments like “WE LITTTTTT” and “The GOAT is back soon” flooded X (formerly Twitter).

The news comes shortly after Terrance “Gangsta” Williams, the half-brother of Birdman and Slim, shared an update on NBA YoungBoy’s time in prison.

Williams claimed that the rapper allegedly knocked out another inmate at Talladega Federal Prison after the inmate shouted “OTF,” referring to Lil Durk’s crew. NBA YoungBoy and Lil Durk have had ongoing tensions in the past.

DJ Akademiks Hints at YB’s Comeback

NBA YoungBoy’s release date also aligns with recent hints from DJ Akademiks. During Adin Ross’ Brand Risk 005 boxing event, Akademiks was asked about upcoming music releases. While he didn’t disclose specific details, he excited fans by saying:

“Drake’s coming soon, Durk’s coming soon, and YB’s getting out of jail.” With his early release confirmed, fans are now eagerly waiting for new music and a potential comeback from the Louisiana-born rapper.

