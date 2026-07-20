When Is Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi Releasing? SKF Shares Official Update Amid Delay Buzz

Salman Khan Maatrubhumi Release: The long wait and mystery around Salman Khan’s upcoming military drama Maatrubhumi has taken a major turn and this time it is for good. The rumours and all the talks about the CFBC certification hurdles have finally been addressed with the new poster of the movie released today. The movie which was scheduled to release in April 2026 was postponed and no evident date was confirmed and fans were thinking it might get pushed to 2027. But Salman Khan Films has finally broken its silence and clarified that the film will be releasing this year even though no official date has been given out just yet.

Salman Khan Maatrubhumi Release Date







As part of their recent announcements on the social media page, SKF came out with a new promotional poster for the upcoming war movie. Along with the poster carrying the patriotic caption, “A soldier’s promise. A family’s strength. A nation’s pride,” the studio made it clear that Maatrubhumi would be hitting the silver screen in 2026, putting the speculation about cancellation or postponement to rest.

Maatrubhumi, which will be inspired by the incident of Galwan valley of 2020 starring Salman along with Chitrangda Singh, was supposed to hit screens in April 2026 with its previous titles. Although there has been no announcement regarding the particular date and month of the release, locking the year 2026 assures the industry that the movie is indeed coming to life.

The Missing Director Credit: Why Fans Are Baffled

Although the release window brought some much-needed breathing room to the superstar’s legion of fans, it did not take long for some keen observers of film posters to spot a bizarre omission from the newly designed poster.

The name of the director, Apoorva Lakhia, had been completely stripped off the poster. In place of his name is the line – “A Film by Salman Khan Films”.

The reason for this abrupt omission has created some new controversies on the internet. The social media fraternity and trade experts have asked whether the extensive number of re-shoots done because of the story’s geopolitical sensitivities caused some kind of fall-out between them.

Salman Khan’s Playful Reaction to the Media Swarm

In addition to the drop in the new poster, Salman Khan made an appearance in Mumbai, wherein the star launched an IT server room at the SRA office. Upon being confronted by journalists with respect to a statement regarding any issues encountered during the movie’s production as well as its release, the actor cleverly dodged the difficult question with his usual wit.

Flashing a playful grin to the media personnel, Salman quipped:

“Ask me anything, not that one question. There is no point in asking about that.”

While his humorous refusal to elaborate kept the specifics under wraps, the fresh poster drop makes one thing clear: Maatrubhumi remains firmly on track to hit cinemas before the end of 2026.

ALSO READ: Pooja Meri Jaan Finally Gets OTT Release Date After Nearly Four-Year Delay; Mrunal Thakur-Huma Qureshi Thriller To Stream Soon On…