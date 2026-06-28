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Home > Entertainment News > When Is The Family Man Season 4 Releasing? Raj Nidimoru Shares Exciting Update After Season 3 Cliffhanger

When Is The Family Man Season 4 Releasing? Raj Nidimoru Shares Exciting Update After Season 3 Cliffhanger

The Family Man Season 4 release date update: Raj Nidimoru reveals they are "writing furiously" to resolve the massive Season 3 cliffhanger.

Manoj Bajpayee, Image Credits- IMDb
Manoj Bajpayee, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-06-28 23:51 IST

The Family Man Season 4 Release date update: After the mind-blowing cliffhanger of The Family Man Season 3, viewers have been eagerly waiting for any news regarding the comeback of Srikant Tiwari for the task at hand. The co-creator of the show, Raj Nidimoru (of Raj & DK), has come forward and stated that the delay before the fourth season of The Family Man might not be as long as expected.

Considering the tremendous success of the show on Prime Video, the team has entered a whole new level of drive.

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When Is The Expected The Family Man Season 4 Release Date?

Though there has been no confirmed launch date from Prime Video yet, the movie star himself Manoj Bajpayee revealed a very practical time frame. In his latest trade interview, the actor made it clear that his professional prediction of The Family Man Season 4 release date falls somewhere around mid-2027.

This time frame comes very well in line with the previous experiences that the series has with its high scales of production and post-production. According to Manoj, Raj & DK are wrapping up all their responsibilities related to the production of Farzi Season 2 before moving on to Srikant Tiwari’s story.

Why Did Season 3 End on Such a Drastic Cliffhanger?

If you thought that you were left hanging at the very end of Season 3, you are not alone. According to Raj Nidimoru, the writers always planned the story of the late 2025 arc of northeast and the forthcoming Season 4 together as one mega interconnected plot.

“We always saw Seasons 3 and 4 together as one long story,” said Nidimoru. “There were those who felt that Season 3 had stopped in the middle, but from our side, the story had arrived at its logical conclusion. There was only Srikant Tiwari’s story which was to be concluded in the next season. Yes, indeed, we are working overtime to get to the other half of that story.”

The two seasons are treated as the two parts of one grand macro plot by the writers.

Will Season 4 Be the Final Chapter for Srikant Tiwari?

This next episode might just be the last one to cap off the present storyline. As stated by Manoj Bajpayee, the contract terms of the principal actors in the show and their production team are such that the fourth season will indeed be their last one.

Though the actor did leave room for Prime Video to make a tempting offer in the future, he made sure that the fourth season will have an ending tone. It is meant to culminate the years-long struggle of the main character, who had been trying to keep both his life as an officer of TASC and his chaotic family life with Suchitra (Priyamani), Dhriti, and Atharv separate from each other.

ALSO READ: Why Did Ravi Kishan Wait 34 Years For Stardom? Actor Opens Up About His Journey From Rejection To Success

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When Is The Family Man Season 4 Releasing? Raj Nidimoru Shares Exciting Update After Season 3 Cliffhanger
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When Is The Family Man Season 4 Releasing? Raj Nidimoru Shares Exciting Update After Season 3 Cliffhanger

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When Is The Family Man Season 4 Releasing? Raj Nidimoru Shares Exciting Update After Season 3 Cliffhanger
When Is The Family Man Season 4 Releasing? Raj Nidimoru Shares Exciting Update After Season 3 Cliffhanger
When Is The Family Man Season 4 Releasing? Raj Nidimoru Shares Exciting Update After Season 3 Cliffhanger
When Is The Family Man Season 4 Releasing? Raj Nidimoru Shares Exciting Update After Season 3 Cliffhanger

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