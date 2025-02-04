Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

When Is The Fantastic Four: First Steps Releasing? Fans Point Out This Mistake In Movie’s First Trailer

Eagle-eyed fans noticed a peculiar sound detail—the same children’s laughter audio track is played three times within the short clip.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
When Is The Fantastic Four: First Steps Releasing? Fans Point Out This Mistake In Movie’s First Trailer

Fantastic Four First Trailer


Marvel Studios has unveiled the first teaser trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but fans are already discussing a particular audio detail in the short 20-second clip.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The highly anticipated MCU reboot features a star-studded cast, including Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn as the legendary superhero team. Scheduled for release in July 2025, the film is set in the 1960s and will introduce Ralph Ineson as the villain Galactus.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps First Teaser Trailer

Although the teaser does not showcase the main cast, it depicts a group of people, including four children, rushing toward a storefront. They watch as a television screen displays footage of the Fantastic Four’s space shuttle launch.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, eagle-eyed fans noticed a peculiar sound detail—the same children’s laughter audio track is played three times within the short clip.

Fans React to the Repeated Laugh Track

The repeated use of the children’s giggling sound effect has sparked discussions across social media. Some fans criticized the recycling of stock audio, questioning whether it was an oversight or a deliberate artistic choice.

Film critic Jeff Zhang commented, “Same ‘kids laughing’ stock audio played three times in 20 seconds. Disney reaching completely unprecedented levels of not giving a s**.”

“Lol, they couldn’t record better laughing sounds?,” said one as another added, “That children laughing sound effect has haunted me since Phantom Menace where it plays twice in the same scene. Can’t believe it’s used twice in 20 seconds here.”

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps teaser…for the trailer… And they go ahead and use…Star Wars Phantom Menace kids laugh 3 times… Damn, not a good start.”
One user sarcastically joked about working in Marvel’s sound department, saying, “Really happy for everyone to hear some of my work in Marvel’s teaser trailer department. So excited for this first step(!) in my career.”

Fans Defend the Teaser Against Criticism

Despite the backlash, some Marvel fans defended the teaser, arguing that the laugh track controversy was an overreaction. One person pointed out, “Notice how they are only complaining about the kids’ laugh tracks because that’s the only thing they can nitpick about this.”

Another added, “You already know it’s the MCU when people are literally complaining about children laughing.”

Will the Laugh Track Be in the Final Movie?

It remains unclear whether the repeated sound effect will make it into the final version of the film. Some speculate that it could be a deliberate choice tied to the film’s storyline, while others believe it might be corrected in later edits.

Marvel Studios acquired the rights to the Fantastic Four in 2019 following Disney’s merger with 20th Century Fox.

Originally introduced in the Fantastic Four comics, the story follows four scientists who gain superpowers after exposure to a mysterious cosmic storm.

The film is slated for release on July 25, 2025. Fans can expect more trailers and updates as the MCU’s first family prepares to make their big-screen debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

ALSO READ: Sai Pallavi Reacts To Sandeep Reddy Vanga Over Not Wearing Sleeveless: Do Not Know Who Fooled You

Filed under

Bodies Dumped In Kumbh Fantastic Four First Trailer hollywood

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Is The RK Laxman Cartoon PM Modi Referred To While Taking A Jibe At Rajiv Gandhi? ‘A Plane On A Cart Turned Into Reality’

What Is The RK Laxman Cartoon PM Modi Referred To While Taking A Jibe At...

PM Modi Slams Sonia Gandhi Over ‘Poor Thing’ Remark On President Murmu, ‘Distorted Mentality’

PM Modi Slams Sonia Gandhi Over ‘Poor Thing’ Remark On President Murmu, ‘Distorted Mentality’

CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition, Calls Out ‘Conspiracy’ Against Sanatan Dharma

CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition, Calls Out ‘Conspiracy’ Against Sanatan Dharma

ITC Hotels Removed From Sensex And BSE Indices

ITC Hotels Removed From Sensex And BSE Indices

Brokerage Calculator Insights: Smarter Decisions For 2025 Traders

Brokerage Calculator Insights: Smarter Decisions For 2025 Traders

Entertainment

What Is Zendaya’s Real Name And What Does It Mean? Here’s Why The Actress Dropped Her Last Name

What Is Zendaya’s Real Name And What Does It Mean? Here’s Why The Actress Dropped

Waiting For Telugu Web Series Kobali? Here’s How To Watch Ravi Prakash’s Digital Debut, Check Release Date And Time

Waiting For Telugu Web Series Kobali? Here’s How To Watch Ravi Prakash’s Digital Debut, Check

Why Is Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan’s Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan Moving To Delhi High Court?

Why Is Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan’s Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan Moving To Delhi High Court?

Sai Pallavi Reacts To Sandeep Reddy Vanga Over Not Wearing Sleeveless: Do Not Know Who Fooled You

Sai Pallavi Reacts To Sandeep Reddy Vanga Over Not Wearing Sleeveless: Do Not Know Who

‘Thandel’ Set To Shine On February 7 With Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi In Lead – Who Earns More?

‘Thandel’ Set To Shine On February 7 With Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi In Lead –

Lifestyle

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox