When Is The Fantastic Four: First Steps Releasing? Fans Point Out This Mistake In Movie’s First Trailer

Marvel Studios has unveiled the first teaser trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but fans are already discussing a particular audio detail in the short 20-second clip.

The highly anticipated MCU reboot features a star-studded cast, including Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn as the legendary superhero team. Scheduled for release in July 2025, the film is set in the 1960s and will introduce Ralph Ineson as the villain Galactus.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps First Teaser Trailer

Although the teaser does not showcase the main cast, it depicts a group of people, including four children, rushing toward a storefront. They watch as a television screen displays footage of the Fantastic Four’s space shuttle launch.

However, eagle-eyed fans noticed a peculiar sound detail—the same children’s laughter audio track is played three times within the short clip.

Fans React to the Repeated Laugh Track

The repeated use of the children’s giggling sound effect has sparked discussions across social media. Some fans criticized the recycling of stock audio, questioning whether it was an oversight or a deliberate artistic choice.

Film critic Jeff Zhang commented, “Same ‘kids laughing’ stock audio played three times in 20 seconds. Disney reaching completely unprecedented levels of not giving a s**.”

“Lol, they couldn’t record better laughing sounds?,” said one as another added, “That children laughing sound effect has haunted me since Phantom Menace where it plays twice in the same scene. Can’t believe it’s used twice in 20 seconds here.”

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps teaser…for the trailer… And they go ahead and use…Star Wars Phantom Menace kids laugh 3 times… Damn, not a good start.”

One user sarcastically joked about working in Marvel’s sound department, saying, “Really happy for everyone to hear some of my work in Marvel’s teaser trailer department. So excited for this first step(!) in my career.”

First teaser for ‘THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS’ Trailer releases tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Rg8lBR24fE — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 3, 2025

Fans Defend the Teaser Against Criticism

Despite the backlash, some Marvel fans defended the teaser, arguing that the laugh track controversy was an overreaction. One person pointed out, “Notice how they are only complaining about the kids’ laugh tracks because that’s the only thing they can nitpick about this.”

Another added, “You already know it’s the MCU when people are literally complaining about children laughing.”

Will the Laugh Track Be in the Final Movie?

It remains unclear whether the repeated sound effect will make it into the final version of the film. Some speculate that it could be a deliberate choice tied to the film’s storyline, while others believe it might be corrected in later edits.

Marvel Studios acquired the rights to the Fantastic Four in 2019 following Disney’s merger with 20th Century Fox.

Originally introduced in the Fantastic Four comics, the story follows four scientists who gain superpowers after exposure to a mysterious cosmic storm.

The film is slated for release on July 25, 2025. Fans can expect more trailers and updates as the MCU’s first family prepares to make their big-screen debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.