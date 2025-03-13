Home
Thursday, March 13, 2025
  • When Is The Karate Kid Re-Releasing In India? Karate Kid: Legends To Also Hit The Screens Soon

When Is The Karate Kid Re-Releasing In India? Karate Kid: Legends To Also Hit The Screens Soon

The news comes just months ahead of Karate Kid: Legends' release, which will see Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio reprising their roles as Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso.

When Is The Karate Kid Re-Releasing In India? Karate Kid: Legends To Also Hit The Screens Soon

The Karate Kid


Moviegoers in India have something exciting to look forward to as the classic film ‘The Karate Kid’ is set to return to theatres ahead of the much-awaited release of ‘Karate Kid: Legends’, which is scheduled to hit theatres on May 30 this year.

The film will be re-released in Indian cinemas after nearly 40 years.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Instagram account on Thursday to share the news, confirming that The Karate Kid (1984) will be back in theatres on March 21, followed by The Karate Kid (2010) in April.

His post read, “THE KARATE KID’ RETURNS TO THEATRES AHEAD OF ‘KARATE KID: LEGENDS’ RELEASE… #SonyPicturesEntertainmentIndia is set to re-release #TheKarateKid in #Indian *cinemas* before #KarateKidLegends [#JackieChan and #RalphMacchio] hits the screens on 30 May 2025.
Mark your calendars:-
#TheKarateKid [1984]: 21 March 2025
#TheKarateKid [2010]: April 2025”

The news comes just months ahead of Karate Kid: Legends’ release, which will see Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio reprising their roles as Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso.

The first trailer for Karate Kid: Legends was released in October last year.

The upcoming film follows a new young martial artist, played by Ben Wang, as he is trained by Chan and Macchio’s characters. The trailer features scenes from a martial arts academy, intense action moments in New York, and Chan’s voice-over saying, “In life, you only have one question: Is it worth fighting for or not?”

The original Karate Kid (1984) revolved around the story of Daniel LaRusso, played by Ralph George Macchio, a teenager who moves to Los Angeles and learns karate from Mr. Miyagi to stand up against bullies.

The 2010 remake starred Jaden Smith as Dre Parker, who moves to China and is trained by Mr. Han, played by Jackie Chan.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Filed under

hollywood Karate Kid Legends The Karate Kid

