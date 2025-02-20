Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • When Is Vidaamuyarchi Releasing On OTT? Here’s Where You Can Watch Ajith Kumar’s Comeback Film

When Is Vidaamuyarchi Releasing On OTT? Here’s Where You Can Watch Ajith Kumar’s Comeback Film

Vidaamuyarchi revolves around Arjun and Kayal, a couple facing challenges in their marriage and contemplating divorce after years of drifting apart. Before finalizing their separation, they decide to take one last trip together.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
When Is Vidaamuyarchi Releasing On OTT? Here’s Where You Can Watch Ajith Kumar’s Comeback Film

Vidaamuyarchi OTT Release


Vidaamuyarchi, featuring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan, premiered in cinemas on February 6. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film has been receiving positive feedback since its release. As fans celebrate the movie’s arrival on the big screen, many are eager to know where they can stream it once its theatrical run ends.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Where to Stream Vidaamuyarchi After Theatrical Release

Following its stint in theaters, Vidaamuyarchi will be available on Netflix. The streaming giant confirmed this in January when it unveiled its upcoming releases.

Netflix announced, “Ajith Kumar is back, proving why Vidaamuyarchi never fails! The film will be coming to Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi after its theatrical release.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Netflix has acquired the digital streaming rights for Vidaamuyarchi, allowing fans to watch the film from the comfort of their homes. According to reports, the movie is set to premiere on Netflix on March 28, so the wait won’t be too long.

Official Trailer and Plot Overview

Vidaamuyarchi revolves around Arjun and Kayal, a couple facing challenges in their marriage and contemplating divorce after years of drifting apart. Before finalizing their separation, they decide to take one last trip together.

During their journey, their car breaks down in the remote wilderness of Azerbaijan, where they encounter truck drivers Deepika and Rakshith.

Deepika offers to accompany Kayal to a nearby cafe while Arjun stays to fix the car. However, when Arjun arrives at the cafe, Kayal is nowhere to be found. The story then follows his frantic search to unravel the mystery behind her disappearance.

Cast and Crew Details

Directed and written by Magizh Thirumeni, Vidaamuyarchi is inspired by the film Breakdown by Jonathan Mostow. The movie is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions.

The film stars:

Ajith Kumar

Arjun Sarja

Trisha Krishnan

Regina Cassandra

Arav

Cinematography is handled by Om Prakash, while N. B. Srikanth is responsible for the editing. The film’s music is composed by the talented Anirudh Ravichander.

Vidaamuyarchi will be available on Netflix in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, ensuring a wider reach to audiences across different regions.

ALSO READ: How Long Did Aadar Jain Date Tara Sutaria Date Before Ditching Her For Alekha Advani?

Filed under

ajith kumar Netflix Trending news Vidaamuyarchi

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

When Queen Elizabeth II Addressed A Massive Crowd At The Iconic Ramlila Maidan In 1961, A Look At Venue’s Rich History

When Queen Elizabeth II Addressed A Massive Crowd At The Iconic Ramlila Maidan In 1961,...

Manjinder Singh Sirsa: From Delhi Sikh Gurdwara President To National BJP Secretary

Manjinder Singh Sirsa: From Delhi Sikh Gurdwara President To National BJP Secretary

Microsoft Introduces Revolutionary Quantum Chip After 17 Years Of Research- Here’s What It Can Do

Microsoft Introduces Revolutionary Quantum Chip After 17 Years Of Research- Here’s What It Can Do

Adani Portfolio Delivers Highest Ever TTM EBITDA Of INR 86,789 Crore

Adani Portfolio Delivers Highest Ever TTM EBITDA Of INR 86,789 Crore

Who Is Pankaj Kumar Singh? Made To The Cabinet In Delhi Government

Who Is Pankaj Kumar Singh? Made To The Cabinet In Delhi Government

Entertainment

How Long Did Aadar Jain Date Tara Sutaria Date Before Ditching Her For Alekha Advani? ‘Done Time Pass For Four Years’

How Long Did Aadar Jain Date Tara Sutaria Date Before Ditching Her For Alekha Advani?

Why Did Daniel Craig Drop Out Of DC Universe’s Sgt. Rock Movie Lead Role? Here’s The Real Reason

Why Did Daniel Craig Drop Out Of DC Universe’s Sgt. Rock Movie Lead Role? Here’s

Viral Video: Josh Allen’s Fiancée Hailee Steinfeld Roasts AFC East And Bills Fans Cannot Get Over It; What Did She Say?

Viral Video: Josh Allen’s Fiancée Hailee Steinfeld Roasts AFC East And Bills Fans Cannot Get

‘Lara Shit-Trump’: Sean Hannity’s Verbal Slip While Introducing Lara Trump Takes The Internet By Storm; Netizens Call it ‘Freudian Slip’ | Watch

‘Lara Shit-Trump’: Sean Hannity’s Verbal Slip While Introducing Lara Trump Takes The Internet By Storm;

Tate McRae Adds Pittsburgh Stop to Worldwide Miss Possessive Tour

Tate McRae Adds Pittsburgh Stop to Worldwide Miss Possessive Tour

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox