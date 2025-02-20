Vidaamuyarchi revolves around Arjun and Kayal, a couple facing challenges in their marriage and contemplating divorce after years of drifting apart. Before finalizing their separation, they decide to take one last trip together.

Vidaamuyarchi, featuring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan, premiered in cinemas on February 6. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film has been receiving positive feedback since its release. As fans celebrate the movie’s arrival on the big screen, many are eager to know where they can stream it once its theatrical run ends.

Where to Stream Vidaamuyarchi After Theatrical Release

Following its stint in theaters, Vidaamuyarchi will be available on Netflix. The streaming giant confirmed this in January when it unveiled its upcoming releases.

Netflix announced, “Ajith Kumar is back, proving why Vidaamuyarchi never fails! The film will be coming to Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi after its theatrical release.”

Netflix has acquired the digital streaming rights for Vidaamuyarchi, allowing fans to watch the film from the comfort of their homes. According to reports, the movie is set to premiere on Netflix on March 28, so the wait won’t be too long.

Official Trailer and Plot Overview

Vidaamuyarchi revolves around Arjun and Kayal, a couple facing challenges in their marriage and contemplating divorce after years of drifting apart. Before finalizing their separation, they decide to take one last trip together.

During their journey, their car breaks down in the remote wilderness of Azerbaijan, where they encounter truck drivers Deepika and Rakshith.

Deepika offers to accompany Kayal to a nearby cafe while Arjun stays to fix the car. However, when Arjun arrives at the cafe, Kayal is nowhere to be found. The story then follows his frantic search to unravel the mystery behind her disappearance.

Cast and Crew Details

Directed and written by Magizh Thirumeni, Vidaamuyarchi is inspired by the film Breakdown by Jonathan Mostow. The movie is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions.

The film stars:

Ajith Kumar

Arjun Sarja

Trisha Krishnan

Regina Cassandra

Arav

Cinematography is handled by Om Prakash, while N. B. Srikanth is responsible for the editing. The film’s music is composed by the talented Anirudh Ravichander.

Vidaamuyarchi will be available on Netflix in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, ensuring a wider reach to audiences across different regions.

