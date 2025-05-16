Home
Friday, May 16, 2025
When Is War 2 Trailer Releasing? Hrithik Roshan Drops A Big Hint On Jr NTR’s 42nd Birthday: You Have No Idea

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is slated for a grand theatrical release on August 14, 2025. The film is being produced by the prestigious Yash Raj Films and will feature an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani.

When Is War 2 Trailer Releasing? Hrithik Roshan Drops A Big Hint On Jr NTR’s 42nd Birthday: You Have No Idea

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR


On May 16, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan set social media abuzz by hinting at a major update for the highly anticipated film War 2, which also stars South Indian superstar Jr NTR.

The exciting announcement is scheduled for May 20, which marks Jr NTR’s 42nd birthday.

Hrithik Roshan’s Message to Jr NTR: “You Have No Idea”

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Hrithik shared a cryptic message directly addressed to his co-star. He wrote, “Hey @tarak9999, think you know what to expect on the 20th of May this year? Trust me you have NO idea what’s in store. Ready?”

The post has sparked a wave of excitement among fans who are eager to see what the surprise might be.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘War 2’ Locks August 2025 Release Date

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is slated for a grand theatrical release on August 14, 2025. The film is being produced by the prestigious Yash Raj Films and will feature an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani.

Hrithik’s post quickly caught the attention of fans, with many flooding the comments section in anticipation. One fan shared a video montage of Hrithik and Jr NTR’s best on-screen moments and wrote, “First official announcement. Thank you.” Another user commented, “It’s coming!”

Jr NTR’s Bollywood Debut Begins with ‘War 2’

War 2 marks Jr NTR’s official entry into Bollywood. Earlier this year, during a promotional event, Hrithik praised the Telugu star when asked about his favorite co-star.

He said, “I just did War 2 with him, and he’s amazing, he’s brilliant. He’s such a fine teammate. I think we have done something good, and I can’t wait for you guys to watch it.”

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh Was Bang On Time For Met Gala 2025 Debut But Shakira’s Wardrobe Malfunction Delayed His Entry

