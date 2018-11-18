The couch of Koffee with Karan is all prepped up for another episode of celebrity gossip and this time it will be Ajay Devgn and Kajol set to light up the show with their presence. A couple of days ago, the most celebrated couple of the B-town shot an episode with Karan Johar, but it is Kajol who has been stealing headlines so far.

When Kajol awed the Koffee with Karan couch with her mere presence

The couch of Koffee with Karan is all prepped up for another episode of celebrity gossip and this time it will be Ajay Devgn and Kajol set to light up the show with their presence. A couple of days ago, the most celebrated couple of the B-town shot an episode with Karan Johar, but it is Kajol who has been stealing headlines so far. Several times there have been mentions regarding her flawless beauty and how the diva is beating the numbers with her glamour and style.

Continuing the trend, Kajol appeared for the show in another jaw-dropping avatar and believe us the actor looked just charismatic than ever. Donning a black V-shaped necklined pencil dress, the Helicopter Eela actor just proved that she knows how to nail it when it comes to being just effortlessly beautiful. Besides this, the middle partition to the hair and nide make up look helped the diva to give an edge to her avatar. Before we just continue to blabber about her beauty, you totally need to take a look at this:

Isn’t she looking just magnificent? Well, that is not all! Ever since the diva has her made her debut on the Instagram, she keeps sharing her everyday looks with fans and followers. During the promotions of Helicopter Eela, Kajol emerged as a big-time fashionista and made several actors following her on the point fashion sense. Here we have encapsulated some of her best avatars that show that no denying to the fact that Kajol is a show stopper.

