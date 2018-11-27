When Simi Garewal in her chat show rendezvous with Simi Garewal, in the year 2002 had asked Kareena how much of a Poo is she in her real life, Kareena had outrightly denied the comparison and had instead told that she was a very simple girl and would never wear such clothes while going out. Simi Garewal then played a video message by Karan himself who countered Kareena saying that she needs to stop lying because she is the photocopy of Poo even in her real life.

Karan Johar’s fondness of Kareena Kapoor Khan is known to all. Many times he has said on record on how he sees Bebo as his extended self and that is the sole reason for their strong and everlasting bond both on personal and professional levels. Together the duo is like a house on fire. It was KJo who first saw the Poo in Kareena and cast her in his directorial Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, in the much-remembered role ‘Poo, the character that has become synonymous with Kareena over the years.

However, when Simi Garewal in her chat show rendezvous with Simi Garewal, in the year 2002 had asked Kareena how much of a Poo is she in her real life, Kareena had outrightly denied the comparison and had instead told that she was a very simple girl and would never wear such clothes while going out. She had also said that she hates putting on so much makeup and would not be bothered even if her hair looked completely unkempt. Well, that was sort of an unbelievable statement considering she is the one who even made the gym look a fashionable outing.

So, Simi Garewal then played a video message by Karan himself who countered Kareena saying that she needs to stop lying because she is the photocopy of Poo even in her real life. Karan even said that Kareena was his inspiration behind creating the character Poo in his movie. He confessed that after spotting her at a Bombay Times party all dressed like a glam doll he had realised that he has indeed found the person who would be perfect to play the over the top fashionista. Karan even said that Kareena’s mother had even complained to him that after playing the character in his movie she kept behaving like Poo and that he[Karan] has ended up creating a monster.

