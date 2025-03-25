Shekhar Suman in 2024 reminisced about a cherished interaction with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In a conversation with a leading news channel, Shekhar reflected on whether his iconic talk show, Movers and Shakers, could be recreated in today's era.

Comedian Kunal Kamra, who has sparked a political controversy after sharing a satirical song targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, has requested a week’s time to appear before the Mumbai Police regarding the case registered against him.

The complaint was lodged by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While Kunal Kamra is facing the wrath of cracking a joke on a politician, former TV host and comedian Shekhar Suman once revealed how late Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a sport with him cracking a joke on the former PM.

When Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sportingly Took Jokes On Him

Renowned actor and television host Shekhar Suman in 2024 reminisced about a cherished interaction with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In a conversation with a leading news channel, Shekhar reflected on whether his iconic talk show, Movers and Shakers, could be recreated in today’s era.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While discussing the show’s impact, he shared a memorable anecdote that highlighted Vajpayee’s deep appreciation for his work.

Shekhar Suman described the moment as one of the greatest blessings of his life. Recalling the encounter, he said, “Vajpayee ji was on his way to an event when he noticed me. He stopped his car, stepped out, embraced me, and congratulated me. He even patted my cheek and encouraged me not to stop the show. He told me, ‘I record and watch your show daily. And let me tell you, when you imitate me, I laugh the most.’”

This heartfelt interaction reflected Vajpayee’s love for satire and his ability to appreciate humor, even when directed at him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NewsX (@newsxofficial)

Shekhar Suman on Politicians’ Changing Attitude

Shekhar also spoke about the evolving nature of politics, noting that leaders today appear to be more sensitive to criticism. Expressing his surprise, he said, “I find it surprising that politicians nowadays take offense at almost everything. Instead of appreciating the fact that people are discussing them, they become defensive. The worst thing that can happen is not being talked about at all. When someone mentions you, listen and enjoy.”

He further emphasized that during his time, there was more creative freedom to express opinions and critique leaders without backlash.

Shekhar Suman’s talk show, Movers & Shakers, was a household favorite during its original run on Sony Entertainment Television until 2001. Due to overwhelming audience demand, the show made a comeback in 2012 on SAB TV for a special revival season.

The show was unique as it blended social commentary with humor, featuring a diverse lineup of guests, including Bollywood celebrities, musicians, politicians, and social influencers. Its satirical approach resonated with viewers, making it one of the most memorable talk shows in Indian television history.

Would Movers & Shakers work in today’s political and media landscape? That remains a debate, but its impact continues to be remembered fondly by fans and critics alike.