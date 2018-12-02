Several B-town celebs lighted up the event with their presence, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Shah Rukh Khan, and Rekha among others. However, the celebrities who gained the attention of most of the shutterbugs were Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi. The reunion of Munna Bhai MBBS' Munna Bhai and Circuit brought the days of country's most-celebrated film ever.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Saturday hosted a grand reception party for their Bollywood friends and as expected, it was indeed a starry affair. Several B-town celebs lighted up the event with their presence, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Shah Rukh Khan, and Rekha among others. However, the celebrities who gained the attention of most of the shutterbugs were Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi. The reunion of Munna Bhai MBBS’ Munna Bhai and Circuit brought the days of country’s most-celebrated film ever.

The moments were instantly captured on thousands of cameras and have gone viral on several social media platforms. In the video, the moment Sanjay Dutt turns back, he finds Arshad standing right behind him. Without wasting a minute, Sanjay goes directly to Arshad and gives him a Jaadu ki Jhappi. The duo then poses to the shutterbugs and all you can hear in the background was cheers and applauds for Munna Bhai and Circuit. Here’s take a look at the video:

Don’t you feel like watching Munna Bhai MBBS? Meanwhile, the third wedding reception of Deepika and Ranveer made several headlines. The newly-wedded couple looked classy together and once again, their attires grabbed several headlines.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot on November 14 in Italy. The couple was dating each other for the past six years and it was in November only when they broke out the big news. Here are some of the posts from DeepVeer’s wedding that have taken the Internet by storm:

