Monday, March 17, 2025
When Rana Daggubati Made A Rare Public Comment On Dating Trisha Krishnan: Things Didn't Work Out

Meanwhile, Trisha Krishnan is still single, but her personal life continues to make headlines. Recent rumors suggest that she is in a relationship with her Ghilli co-star, Thalapathy Vijay.

When Rana Daggubati Made A Rare Public Comment On Dating Trisha Krishnan: Things Didn’t Work Out

Rana Daggubati and Trisha Krishnan


Rana Daggubati and Trisha Krishnan are two of the most established names in the South Indian film industry. While they have always shared a great bond, there was a time when their relationship went beyond friendship.

The two actors dated for several years before parting ways, choosing to keep their breakup private.

However, Rana Daggubati once openly acknowledged his past romance with Trisha and shed light on why things didn’t work out between them.

Rana Daggubati Opens Up on Koffee With Karan

During his appearance on Karan Johar’s popular chat show, Koffee With Karan (Season 6), Rana was asked about his past relationship with Trisha Krishnan in the rapid-fire round.

Responding candidly, he admitted that they had been more than just friends. “She has been my friend for a decade. We have been friends for a long time and even dated. But, I guess, things didn’t work out,” he said.

Despite their breakup, Rana emphasized that their friendship has remained strong over the years.

Trisha Krishnan’s Silence on the Relationship

Unlike Rana, Trisha Krishnan has never spoken publicly about their relationship or breakup. The actress is known for keeping her personal life away from the limelight, making her past with Rana a topic of curiosity among fans.

Fast forward to the present, Rana Daggubati is happily married to Miheeka Bajaj. The couple tied the knot in August 2020 at Ramanaidu Studios in an intimate yet grand ceremony. They frequently share glimpses of their life together on social media, delighting their fans.

Trisha Krishnan’s Rumored Relationship with Thalapathy Vijay

Meanwhile, Trisha Krishnan is still single, but her personal life continues to make headlines. Recent rumors suggest that she is in a relationship with her Ghilli co-star, Thalapathy Vijay.

Although neither of them has addressed or confirmed these speculations, fans and gossip circles continue to ship them together, fueling ongoing rumors.

Both Rana Daggubati and Trisha Krishnan are currently occupied with multiple film commitments. With exciting projects lined up, they remain focused on their professional careers, ensuring their fans have a lot to look forward to.

