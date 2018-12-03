A couple of hours ago, Sanjay Dutt or as people call him Sanju Baba took to his Instagram handle to share this special picture. The photo features Sanjay's twins Shahraan and Iqra holding a lot of medals and in all smiles to the camera. Sanjay, on the other hand, is looking like a proud dad and he has mentioned it in his caption too.

A couple of hours ago, Sanjay Dutt or as people call him Sanju Baba took to his Instagram handle to share this special picture. The photo features Sanjay’s twins Shahraan and Iqra holding a lot of medals and in all smiles to the camera. Sanjay, on the other hand, is looking like a proud dad and he has mentioned it in his caption too. The picture has already garnered over lakhs of likes and Sanjay’s fans just can’t congratulating the proud father. It is not the first time that the Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 has posted a picture of his twins on any social media platform, well, his Instagram handle is full of such posts.

Dutt boasts off over 1.5 million followers on social media and his fans just love knowing about Sanjay’s personal and professional sides via the medium. Sanjay was recently seen at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Mumbai reception where he made headlines after he met Arshad Warsi. Their reunion reminded fans of the days of Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munnabhai. Meanwhile, take a look at the post shared by Sanjay Dutt:

Aren’t they all looking super cute together? On the work front, Sanjay recently announced Sanjay Dutt Productions first Marathi venture alongside Blue Mustang. Meanwhile, here are some of the other posts that the actor has shared on his Instagram. Take a look:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More