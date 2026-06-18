When Sara Arjun-Rakesh Bedi’s Viral Clip Sparked ‘Creepy’ Comments Online, Here’s How Veteran Actor Responded

Sara Arjun-Rakesh Bedi Controversy: The presence of celebrities is always a source of news, but on occasions like this, even a simple encounter has become the focus of social media platforms. This is what took place in a video featuring Sara Arjun and veteran actor Rakesh Bedi taken from the Dhurandhar trailer launch.

In the video, one could see Rakesh greeting his co-star Sara with a hug and a kiss on the cheek. However, although the encounter seemed normal to everyone at the event venue, it drew people’s attention on social media, with some referring to it as ‘creepy.’

What Happened in the Viral Clip?







This incident took place during the launch of Dhurandhar, when all the members of the cast came on stage for the release of the trailer. As observed in the viral video, Rakesh Bedi was seen giving Sara Arjun a friendly hug before going ahead with the event.

As the snippets were shared on different social networking websites, there were many reactions coming up. While some people justified the act as innocent, there were others who doubted it.

Rakesh Bedi Reacted Strongly to the Criticism

With increasing engagement around the video clip, Rakesh Bedi responded to the furore and brushed aside the criticism that had arisen as a result.

The experienced actor called the furore surrounding his actions “stupid,” and denied any impropriety in what took place between them. He insisted that his action was purely paternal in nature and out of love for his young co-star, who was like a daughter to him.

Actor Clarified the Context Behind the Moment

Bedi further mentioned that the situation prevailing during the act was being overlooked by many critics on social media. The actor said that Sara’s parents were there standing next to her when the incident happened, and the overall environment was absolutely fine.

The actor further added that the act was meant to be a sign of affection and comfort considering the close relationship built with each other while making the movie. The actor maintained that the video uploaded on the social media platforms had been taken out of context.

The Incident Sparked a Wider Debate

This became yet another instance where a short video could go viral on the internet in no time, without providing the entire background of an event. Viral moments happen from entertainment events often, but not always are such viral moments perceived in the same way.

While there were differing opinions on the topic on social media, Bedi insisted on his version of the story and was quite clear in declaring that there was nothing offensive about the encounter. This viral moment did come to an end after a while but the viral video continued to be recalled as part of the movie’s promotions.

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