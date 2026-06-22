When Shah Rukh Khan Served Samosas At NSD: Pankaj Kapur Recalls A Little-Known Story From The Superstar’s Childhood

Veteran actor Pankaj Kapur has shared a charming anecdote from his days at the National School of Drama (NSD), offering a glimpse into a little-known chapter of Shah Rukh Khan’s life long before he became one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars.

Speaking during a recent interaction, Pankaj recalled that a young Shah Rukh Khan, then just a schoolboy in Delhi, would supply samosas to theatre students backstage. The memory has struck a chord with fans, not only because of its simplicity but also because it highlights the superstar’s longstanding connection with the world of theatre. The story comes at a time when audiences continue to be fascinated by Shah Rukh Khan’s journey from Delhi’s theatre circuit to becoming a global icon.

What Did Pankaj Kapur Reveal About Shah Rukh Khan’s Childhood?

During a conversation on Kindle Cast’s YouTube channel, Pankaj Kapur spoke about hosting a reunion with his former NSD batchmates as they marked 50 years since graduating from the prestigious institution. As old memories resurfaced, the actor revisited his time working under legendary theatre director Ebrahim Alkazi, who is widely credited with transforming modern Indian theatre and mentoring generations of actors.

Pankaj remembered participating in Alkazi’s large-scale productions staged at Delhi’s historic Purana Qila. Among them were Razia Sultan, Tughlaq and Andha Yug, productions that remain significant landmarks in Indian theatre history. One particular backstage tradition, however, stood out.

How Did A Theatre Prop Turn Into A Backstage Feast?

Pankaj recalled playing one of the hungry citizens in Razia Sultan. During a scene, soldiers would throw pieces of naan bread into the crowd to depict famine and desperation among the public. The young actors soon found an opportunity. According to Pankaj, some students teamed up with classmates playing soldiers and ensured that the naans landed in their hands. During breaks, they would combine the collected bread with tea and samosas, creating an impromptu meal backstage.

The arrangement continued until Alkazi reportedly noticed changes in the staging and reprimanded the students. But what truly surprised listeners was Pankaj’s revelation about who supplied the samosas. He shared that the snacks came from a young Shah Rukh Khan, whose father ran the NSD canteen at the time.

What Was Shah Rukh Khan’s Connection To NSD?

Although Shah Rukh Khan never formally studied at NSD, the institution played an important role in shaping his early understanding of performance and theatre. The actor has spoken in the past about growing up around theatre artists because of his father’s canteen on the campus. That environment exposed him to some of the country’s finest performers and directors. In an earlier interview, Shah Rukh had revealed that he spent considerable time around NSD actors and theatre practitioners during his formative years. He often credited those interactions with helping him understand language, performance and stagecraft.

Before entering films, Shah Rukh built his reputation through Delhi’s theatre scene and television shows such as Fauji and Circus. His eventual move to Mumbai changed the course of Hindi cinema, turning him into one of the most recognisable faces in global entertainment.

Why Do Such Stories Continue To Fascinate Fans?

Stories like these resonate because they reveal the human side of larger-than-life celebrities. For many fans, Shah Rukh Khan is synonymous with blockbuster films, sold-out stadium appearances and global fame. Yet anecdotes from his childhood and early years offer a reminder that even the biggest stars begin with ordinary experiences. Pankaj Kapur’s recollection also serves as a tribute to Delhi’s vibrant theatre culture, which has produced some of India’s most respected actors, including Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri and Irrfan Khan.

What Is Next For Shah Rukh Khan?

While old stories from his theatre days continue to delight fans, Shah Rukh Khan remains focused on the future. The superstar is currently working on King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film is expected to feature Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan in key roles and is among the most anticipated Bollywood releases on the horizon.

For now, however, it is a decades-old memory involving samosas, theatre students and a young boy helping at his father’s canteen that has captured the internet’s attention, offering a refreshing reminder of how extraordinary journeys often begin in the most unexpected places.