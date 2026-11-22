Actor Shatrughan Sinha once faced such a tough time in his life that he started thinking about selling off his own house because he required a large sum of money and finding it was not an easy task for him. One day, a surprising package was delivered to his house. The package looked like a video cassette that was sent to him by his actor friend, Sanjeev Kumar. However, on opening the package, it was found that there was no video cassette in it.

Instead, the money was found in it that Sinha needed so badly. Actor Shatrughan Sinha narrated this lesser-known story in his autobiography titled “Anything But Khamosh”. Through this incident, we can see how Sanjeev Kumar supported him and lent him the money without expecting anything in return.

Why Was Shatrughan Sinha Considering Selling His House?

In recounting the event in his autobiography, Sinha mentioned that the financial crisis occurred during the 1980s. He required Rs 10 lakh, and had even thought of selling off his flat in order to get the money. However, Poonam Sinha, his wife, did not want him to resort to that measure. Sinha was a man who appreciated his dignity and did not want to ask anybody for money. He recollected that he once approached filmmaker Subhash Ghai for financial help. He stated that while Ghai was willing to loan him the amount of money, he would have to pay him some interest.

Sinha did not like the idea at all. Sinha mentioned later that it was when he was trying to find a solution for his problem that Sanjeev Kumar sensed that there was something wrong with him. The actor had asked Sinha why he seemed to be so worried. Thereafter, he had informed his friend about his financial problem. Sanjeev Kumar had asked him when he would be in a position to repay the money. Sinha reportedly told him that he could not give a definite date and would repay it whenever he was in a position to do so.

Sanjeev Kumar Sent Money Disguised As A Video Cassette

The incident which took place the next day was an event which stayed with Sinha for many years. The secretary of Sanjeev Kumar, Jamnadas, came to the house of the actor without any prior warning. He was carrying a parcel in which the items were packed with newspapers. On reaching the house, he informed the servants that Sanjeev Kumar had sent a video cassette for Sinha.

But when the parcel was opened, there was no video cassette but only the money which Sinha was having difficulty arranging. Even before informing Sinha about the transaction, Sanjeev had sent him the money. Sinha later on remembers asking his friend about the interest rate he would be getting from him. The reply by Sanjeev, as mentioned in the autobiography-based story, was: “Where’s the question of interest between friends?”

Shatrughan Sinha Was Unsure If He Had Repaid The Entire Amount

This story has an element of bitterness attached to it as well. According to Sinha, Sanjeev Kumar would often ask him for the repayment of a part of the money whenever he wanted. But what is significant about it is that the actor confessed to Sinha that he was never sure if he ever repaid the whole amount back to him because Sanjeev passed away on November 6, 1985, at the age of 47. Sinha admitted that there was some amount left, but he didn’t know whom to pay it to because the actor was no more.

But the exact amount has varied according to the different stories told. The account based on Sinha’s autobiography, reported widely in 2022, tells us that Sinha’s requirement was close to Rs 10 lakh. An interview with journalist and film historian Hanif Zaveri in October 2026 told a story where Sanjeev had given around Rs 5–7 lakh to Sinha.

Sanjeev Kumar’s Generosity Extended Beyond One Friendship

The generous side of Sanjeev Kumar towards people who are close to him is another quality which surfaced in recent interviews. According to an interview given by Hanif Zaveri in October 2026, Sanjeev Kumar had lent a sum total of about Rs 96 lakh to his friends over the period of time. Zaveri also mentioned the case of filmmaker Boney Kapoor who received money from Sanjeev Kumar in an informal form. However, the story of the video cassette is one of the most interesting incidents of the friendship that existed between Sanjeev Kumar and Shatrughan Sinha. At a time when Sinha did not want to ask anything from anyone, Sanjeev noticed his difficulty and helped him in such a way that he would not feel himself indebted.

Sinha felt much more than financial help when he received a package at his doorsteps.

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