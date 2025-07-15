When Siddharth Malhotra Planned A Romantic Proposal For Kiara Advani With A Shershah Dialogue

To the most important highlight surrounds that Bollywood actress Kiara Advani gives birth to a baby girl at Reliance hospital in Mumbai. The HT sources tell that she had a normal delivery.

Recalling the moment how the couple end up tying knot?

Kiara Advani revealed on Koffee With Karan Season 8 that Sidharth Malhotra proposed to her during their first family holiday in Rome. She shared that she had a feeling the proposal might happen and insisted he speak to her parents first. “You know, when Sid came to that episode, we’d just returned from Rome, where he proposed to me. I had a little bit of inclination that he would propose,” Kiara said. She added, “I told him, ‘You have to speak to my parents,’ he said, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I said, ‘Yeah, first ask them and get their permission.’”

Sidharth Planned the Surprise Proposal With Family and a Violinist

Kiara shared that Sidharth’s nephew captured the moment on camera. “It did come as a surprise because I did not know where on this trip,” she said. “Also in my head, I was like, I hope he does propose because now I’ve built up, and if he doesn’t propose on this trip… but he did.” She said the proposal happened at their first destination. “He took us to this Michelin star restaurant, and his nephew was with us, who was supposed to take the picture and capture the moment,” Kiara added.

Candlelight Dinner, A Violinist, and Shershaah Dialogues Marked the Moment

Kiara recalled feeling exhausted from travel when the proposal happened. “I was sleepy because I had just landed and joined them on the trip,” she said. “He had planned the works. He had done this candlelight dinner on top. We went back after dinner. He takes me up for a walk, and suddenly, a violinist emerges from the bushes playing. Sweetly, his nephew takes our video from the bushes, and Sid goes on one knee and proposes.”

Kiara shared that Sidharth added a personal touch by quoting lines from his film Shershaah. “I was so overwhelmed. Then he starts saying the lines of Shershaah. He’s like, ‘Dilli ka sidha sadha launda hun..’ with the full dialogues of Shershaah, and I burst out laughing,” she said.

Sidharth and Kiara Tied the Knot in 2023

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani married on February 7, 2023, in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The couple, known for their on-screen chemistry in Shershaah, kept their relationship private before their wedding. Their wedding pictures and videos quickly went viral, capturing fans’ attention across social media.

Must Read: Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Welcome Baby Girl 2.5 Years After Marriage, Internet Gets Flooded With Good Wishes