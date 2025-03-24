When Will Awarapan 2 Release And What Role Is Emraan Hashmi Playing In The Sequel?

The long-rumoured Awarapan 2 was confirmed with the release of its teaser on social media. Emraan is set to reprise his iconic role, and the teaser offers an emotional glimpse into what’s coming next.

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi thrilled fans on his birthday by officially announcing the sequel to his 2007 film, Awarapan.

Teaser Release: A Nostalgic Look Back

On Monday, March 24, Emraan unveiled the teaser for Awarapan 2, featuring flashback scenes from Mohit Suri’s original film. The teaser shows his character standing on a boat as the sun sets behind the city skyline, symbolizing his journey. One particularly moving moment captures him freeing a bird from a cage, while he narrates, “Kisi aur ki zindagi ke liye marna hi meri manzil hai” (To die for someone else’s life is my destiny).

The teaser concludes with the words: “Awarapan 2 – The Journey Continues,” while the beloved track Tera Mera Rishta plays in the background. Emraan captioned his post with, “Bas mujhe kuch aur der zinda rakh…#Awarapan2 in cinemas, 3rd April 2026.”

The announcement sent social media into a frenzy. Actor Veer Pahariya responded with heart emojis, while fans flooded the comments with excitement. Many called it the “best birthday gift” from Emraan, while others eagerly anticipated the film’s music.

Teasers and Hints Leading Up to the Sequel

A few weeks ago, Emraan shared an animated clip featuring his Awarapan character with Toh Phir Aao playing in the background, which sparked speculation about a sequel. His simple caption, “Jummah Mubarak,” only added to the intrigue.

Meanwhile, producer Mukesh Bhatt acknowledged growing demand for re-releasing Awarapan and Jannat, though he remained non-committal. In a conversation with News18 Showsha, he stated, “People have been approaching me about this. I will discuss it with my team before making any decision.”

Awarapan: From Box Office Failure to Cult Classic

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Awarapan featured Emraan Hashmi, Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma, and Ashutosh Rana. While it didn’t perform well at the box office in 2007, the film gained a cult following over time.

Reflecting on its unexpected rise in popularity, Emraan shared, “It wasn’t a big success back then, but today, it’s my most loved film. Over 20 years, it has earned immense respect. This proves that films can find success over time.”

With Awarapan 2 slated for release on April 3, 2026, fans are eagerly awaiting the continuation of Emraan’s unforgettable journey.

