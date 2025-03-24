Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • When Will Awarapan 2 Release And What Role Is Emraan Hashmi Playing In The Sequel?

When Will Awarapan 2 Release And What Role Is Emraan Hashmi Playing In The Sequel?

The long-rumoured Awarapan 2 was confirmed with the release of its teaser on social media. Emraan is set to reprise his iconic role, and the teaser offers an emotional glimpse into what’s coming next.

When Will Awarapan 2 Release And What Role Is Emraan Hashmi Playing In The Sequel?

Emraan Hashmi in a still from Awarapan 2


Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi thrilled fans on his birthday by officially announcing the sequel to his 2007 film, Awarapan.

The long-rumoured Awarapan 2 was confirmed with the release of its teaser on social media. Emraan is set to reprise his iconic role, and the teaser offers an emotional glimpse into what’s coming next.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)

Teaser Release: A Nostalgic Look Back

On Monday, March 24, Emraan unveiled the teaser for Awarapan 2, featuring flashback scenes from Mohit Suri’s original film. The teaser shows his character standing on a boat as the sun sets behind the city skyline, symbolizing his journey. One particularly moving moment captures him freeing a bird from a cage, while he narrates, “Kisi aur ki zindagi ke liye marna hi meri manzil hai” (To die for someone else’s life is my destiny).

The teaser concludes with the words: “Awarapan 2 – The Journey Continues,” while the beloved track Tera Mera Rishta plays in the background. Emraan captioned his post with, “Bas mujhe kuch aur der zinda rakh…#Awarapan2 in cinemas, 3rd April 2026.”

The announcement sent social media into a frenzy. Actor Veer Pahariya responded with heart emojis, while fans flooded the comments with excitement. Many called it the “best birthday gift” from Emraan, while others eagerly anticipated the film’s music.

Teasers and Hints Leading Up to the Sequel

A few weeks ago, Emraan shared an animated clip featuring his Awarapan character with Toh Phir Aao playing in the background, which sparked speculation about a sequel. His simple caption, “Jummah Mubarak,” only added to the intrigue.

Meanwhile, producer Mukesh Bhatt acknowledged growing demand for re-releasing Awarapan and Jannat, though he remained non-committal. In a conversation with News18 Showsha, he stated, “People have been approaching me about this. I will discuss it with my team before making any decision.”

Awarapan: From Box Office Failure to Cult Classic

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Awarapan featured Emraan Hashmi, Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma, and Ashutosh Rana. While it didn’t perform well at the box office in 2007, the film gained a cult following over time.

Reflecting on its unexpected rise in popularity, Emraan shared, “It wasn’t a big success back then, but today, it’s my most loved film. Over 20 years, it has earned immense respect. This proves that films can find success over time.”

With Awarapan 2 slated for release on April 3, 2026, fans are eagerly awaiting the continuation of Emraan’s unforgettable journey.

ALSO READ: Is Akshay Kumar’s Kesari 2 Based On A Real Story? Here’s What You Need To Know

Filed under

Awarapan 2 Emraan Hashmi latest bollywood news

As talks for a ceasefire

Ukraine-Russia Ceasefire Talks: What Is The Black Sea Grain Initiative And Why Does Russia Want...
Akshay Kumar in a still f

Akshay Kumar Saying ‘F**k You’ To British Empire In Kesari 2 Leave Fans Impressed, Say...
newsx

IPL 2025: DC vs LSG Match Prediction – Who Will Win Today’s IPL Clash In...
Sunny Deol is all set to

Sunny Deol Makes First Attempt To Expand His Fanbase In South With Tollywood Debut Jaat,...
The US government has sai

Trump Administration Says Columbia Student Covered Up UNRWA Ties
newsx

NASA Discovers Gigantic Black Hole in Nearby Galaxy M87: Here’s What We Know
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Ukraine-Russia Ceasefire Talks: What Is The Black Sea Grain Initiative And Why Does Russia Want To Restore It?

Ukraine-Russia Ceasefire Talks: What Is The Black Sea Grain Initiative And Why Does Russia Want...

Akshay Kumar Saying ‘F**k You’ To British Empire In Kesari 2 Leave Fans Impressed, Say Was Not On Their 2025 Bingo Cards

Akshay Kumar Saying ‘F**k You’ To British Empire In Kesari 2 Leave Fans Impressed, Say...

IPL 2025: DC vs LSG Match Prediction – Who Will Win Today’s IPL Clash In Visakhapatnam?

IPL 2025: DC vs LSG Match Prediction – Who Will Win Today’s IPL Clash In...

Sunny Deol Makes First Attempt To Expand His Fanbase In South With Tollywood Debut Jaat, Fans Say Bollywood Is Copying

Sunny Deol Makes First Attempt To Expand His Fanbase In South With Tollywood Debut Jaat,...

Trump Administration Says Columbia Student Covered Up UNRWA Ties

Trump Administration Says Columbia Student Covered Up UNRWA Ties

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Saying ‘F**k You’ To British Empire In Kesari 2 Leave Fans Impressed, Say Was Not On Their 2025 Bingo Cards

Akshay Kumar Saying ‘F**k You’ To British Empire In Kesari 2 Leave Fans Impressed, Say

Sunny Deol Makes First Attempt To Expand His Fanbase In South With Tollywood Debut Jaat, Fans Say Bollywood Is Copying

Sunny Deol Makes First Attempt To Expand His Fanbase In South With Tollywood Debut Jaat,

Is Akshay Kumar’s Kesari 2 Based On A Real Story? Here’s What You Need To Know

Is Akshay Kumar’s Kesari 2 Based On A Real Story? Here’s What You Need To

Did MS Dhoni Inspire ‘Hukum’? Anirudh Ravichander Shares An Interesting Detail

Did MS Dhoni Inspire ‘Hukum’? Anirudh Ravichander Shares An Interesting Detail

Jyotika Reveals Diet & Fitness Secrets Behind Her Stunning Transformation-Inspired By This Bollywood Star!

Jyotika Reveals Diet & Fitness Secrets Behind Her Stunning Transformation-Inspired By This Bollywood Star!

Lifestyle

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International