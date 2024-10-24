When Will CID Air On Sony TV? New Teaser Promo After Six Years Makes Fans Nostalgic

Sony TV's hit series CID went off the air in October 2018, wrapping up a successful 20-year run. Actors who worked on the show became household names, all thanks to their intriguing performances.

Nostalgia alert! iconic TV show ‘CID’ is all set to make a comeback. On Thursday, the makers shared the update, revealing the show’s promo will be out on October 26.

Interestingly, they also dropped a clip on social media, featuring the show’s beloved stars Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava, and Daya Shetty.

The clip begins with a close-up shot of Dayanand Shetty’s intense eyes. Then we can see CP Pradyuman stepping out of a police car in the pouring rain. The iconic theme music plays in the background.

Actor Ajay Nagrath, who plays one of the pivotal role in the detective drama, also shared the clip on his social media and captioned it, “Are you excited?”

This announcement left fans extremely excited.

“Omggggggg so excited. Cid comes back again,” a social media user commented. “Yes… very excitedddddd,” another Instagram user wrote.

So guys get ready to hear ACP Pradyuman once again delivering his famous dialogue 'Darwaja todd do Daya'.

(With Inputs From ANI)

