Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

When Will CID Air On Sony TV? New Teaser Promo After Six Years Makes Fans Nostalgic

Sony TV's hit series CID went off the air in October 2018, wrapping up a successful 20-year run. Actors who worked on the show became household names, all thanks to their intriguing performances.

When Will CID Air On Sony TV? New Teaser Promo After Six Years Makes Fans Nostalgic

Nostalgia alert! iconic TV show ‘CID’ is all set to make a comeback. On Thursday, the makers shared the update, revealing the show’s promo will be out on October 26.

Interestingly, they also dropped a clip on social media, featuring the show’s beloved stars Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava, and Daya Shetty.

The clip begins with a close-up shot of Dayanand Shetty’s intense eyes. Then we can see CP Pradyuman stepping out of a police car in the pouring rain. The iconic theme music plays in the background.

Actor Ajay Nagrath, who plays one of the pivotal role in the detective drama, also shared the clip on his social media and captioned it, “Are you excited?”
This announcement left fans extremely excited.

“Omggggggg so excited. Cid comes back again,” a social media user commented. “Yes… very excitedddddd,” another Instagram user wrote.

Sony TV’s hit series CID went off the air in October 2018, wrapping up a successful 20-year run. Actors who worked on the show became household names, all thanks to their intriguing performances. So guys get ready to hear ACP Pradyuman once again delivering his famous dialogue ‘Darwaja todd do Daya’.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Why Did Andrew Garfield Delete His Facebook Account Before Working On The Social Network? 

Filed under

acp pradyumann CID show latest entertainment news SONY TV Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

Indian Girl Found Dead In Walmart Store’s Oven In Canada: Disturbing Details Emerge

Indian Girl Found Dead In Walmart Store’s Oven In Canada: Disturbing Details Emerge

Warren Buffett Finally Reveals Who He Is Endorsing In 2024 Election

Warren Buffett Finally Reveals Who He Is Endorsing In 2024 Election

Cyclone Dana Begins Landfall Along Odisha Coast

Cyclone Dana Begins Landfall Along Odisha Coast

Tucker Carlson Says ‘Dad’ Trump Will Give ‘Vigorous Spankings To Bad Girls’

Tucker Carlson Says ‘Dad’ Trump Will Give ‘Vigorous Spankings To Bad Girls’

Are Menendez Brothers FINALLY Getting Free From Prison? Here’s What We Know

Are Menendez Brothers FINALLY Getting Free From Prison? Here’s What We Know

Entertainment

Why Did Andrew Garfield Delete His Facebook Account Before Working On The Social Network?

Why Did Andrew Garfield Delete His Facebook Account Before Working On The Social Network?

Here’s When Liam Neeson Plans To Retire From Action Movies

Here’s When Liam Neeson Plans To Retire From Action Movies

What Is The Real Reason Behind Pushpa 2’s Change In Release Date?

What Is The Real Reason Behind Pushpa 2’s Change In Release Date?

British Model Bianca Gascoigne Alleges Grooming and Sexual Assault by Mohamed Al Fayed

British Model Bianca Gascoigne Alleges Grooming and Sexual Assault by Mohamed Al Fayed

Kim Hyun-joong In Hong Kong: All You Need to Know About ‘The Last Dance’ Concert

Kim Hyun-joong In Hong Kong: All You Need to Know About ‘The Last Dance’ Concert

Advertisement

Lifestyle

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox