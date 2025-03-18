Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • When Will Materialists Release? This Is How Fans React To First Trailer Featuring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, And Pedro Pascal

When Will Materialists Release? This Is How Fans React To First Trailer Featuring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, And Pedro Pascal

In addition to Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal, the film features a talented ensemble, including Zoe Winters, Marin Ireland, Dasha Nekrasova, Louisa Jacobson, and Sawyer Spielberg.

When Will Materialists Release? This Is How Fans React To First Trailer Featuring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, And Pedro Pascal

Chris Evans and Dakota Johnson in a still from Materialists trailer


On Tuesday, A24 released the highly anticipated trailer for Materialists, a romantic drama featuring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal.

The film serves as a follow-up to Celine Song’s Oscar-nominated Past Lives and explores themes of love, relationships, and modern matchmaking.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Plot: A Matchmaker’s Search for Her Own Love Story

Set against the vibrant backdrop of New York City, Materialists follows Lucy, an ambitious matchmaker portrayed by Dakota Johnson. She is dedicated to pairing people with their ideal partners, often stopping strangers on the street to gauge compatibility.

However, her clients come with diverse and sometimes bizarre preferences, including specific physical traits like “nothing over 20 BMI” or the desire for a partner who is simply “ready to settle.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite successfully orchestrating her ninth wedding, Lucy finds herself uncertain about her own romantic journey. The trailer teases a complicated love triangle where she is torn between two men—Chris Evans, who plays her imperfect yet charming ex, and Pedro Pascal, the seemingly perfect new love interest.

Chris Evans vs. Pedro Pascal: Who Will Win Lucy’s Heart?

Chris Evans takes on the role of Lucy’s former lover, a waiter who knows her favorite drink by heart. On the other hand, Pedro Pascal plays a man who appears to be her ideal match, boasting wealth and a luxurious $12 million apartment.

As she navigates these complex emotions, Lucy begins to doubt her abilities as a matchmaker. In the trailer, she reflects on her job, saying, “I don’t think I’m very good at my job anymore.” She also questions the motivations behind marriage, noting that people tie the knot out of loneliness and hope.

How Did The Internet React?

Cast and Crew of Materialists

In addition to Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal, the film features a talented ensemble, including Zoe Winters, Marin Ireland, Dasha Nekrasova, Louisa Jacobson, and Sawyer Spielberg.

The film is produced by Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler of Killer Films, along with David Hinojosa of 2AM. While A24 is handling the U.S. distribution, Sony Pictures has acquired the international release rights.

When Will Materialists Hit Theaters?

Fans can expect Materialists to premiere in U.S. theaters on June 13, 2025. The release date was officially confirmed by A24 in a social media post, stating, “Save the date. Celine Song’s MATERIALISTS 6.13.2025.”

With its intriguing storyline and stellar cast, Materialists is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated romantic dramas of 2025.

ALSO READ: Where To Stream Pradeep Ranganathan’s Latest Blockbuster Dragon? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Filed under

chris evans dakota johnson Materialists trailer

newsx

Sunita Williams’ Return From Space, 2 Days After Kalpana Chawla’s Birthday
newsx

Plane Crashes Off Caribbean Coast Of Honduras, Claiming At Least 12 Lives
Gwyneth Paltrow And Timot

What Is The Age Difference Between Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet? Actors To Heat Up...
Google And Wiz

For How Much Did Google Acquire Wiz For? The Massive Amount Will Shock You
newsx

Trump And Putin Discuss Ukraine Ceasefire; White House Says Call ‘Going Well’
Chris Evans and Dakota Jo

When Will Materialists Release? This Is How Fans React To First Trailer Featuring Dakota Johnson,...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Sunita Williams’ Return From Space, 2 Days After Kalpana Chawla’s Birthday

Sunita Williams’ Return From Space, 2 Days After Kalpana Chawla’s Birthday

Plane Crashes Off Caribbean Coast Of Honduras, Claiming At Least 12 Lives

Plane Crashes Off Caribbean Coast Of Honduras, Claiming At Least 12 Lives

What Is The Age Difference Between Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet? Actors To Heat Up Screen With Multiple Sex Scenes

What Is The Age Difference Between Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet? Actors To Heat Up...

For How Much Did Google Acquire Wiz For? The Massive Amount Will Shock You

For How Much Did Google Acquire Wiz For? The Massive Amount Will Shock You

Trump And Putin Discuss Ukraine Ceasefire; White House Says Call ‘Going Well’

Trump And Putin Discuss Ukraine Ceasefire; White House Says Call ‘Going Well’

Entertainment

What Is The Age Difference Between Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet? Actors To Heat Up Screen With Multiple Sex Scenes

What Is The Age Difference Between Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet? Actors To Heat Up

Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film Down’

Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand Goop

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After Making It Official

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After

Why Is Devendra Fadnavis Blaming Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava For People’s Anger Against Aurangzeb In Nagpur?

Why Is Devendra Fadnavis Blaming Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava For People’s Anger Against Aurangzeb In Nagpur?

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips