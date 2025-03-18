In addition to Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal, the film features a talented ensemble, including Zoe Winters, Marin Ireland, Dasha Nekrasova, Louisa Jacobson, and Sawyer Spielberg.

On Tuesday, A24 released the highly anticipated trailer for Materialists, a romantic drama featuring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal.

The film serves as a follow-up to Celine Song’s Oscar-nominated Past Lives and explores themes of love, relationships, and modern matchmaking.

Plot: A Matchmaker’s Search for Her Own Love Story

Set against the vibrant backdrop of New York City, Materialists follows Lucy, an ambitious matchmaker portrayed by Dakota Johnson. She is dedicated to pairing people with their ideal partners, often stopping strangers on the street to gauge compatibility.

However, her clients come with diverse and sometimes bizarre preferences, including specific physical traits like “nothing over 20 BMI” or the desire for a partner who is simply “ready to settle.”

Despite successfully orchestrating her ninth wedding, Lucy finds herself uncertain about her own romantic journey. The trailer teases a complicated love triangle where she is torn between two men—Chris Evans, who plays her imperfect yet charming ex, and Pedro Pascal, the seemingly perfect new love interest.

Some people just want more. Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal star in MATERIALISTS, from Academy Award nominee Celine Song. In theaters June 13. Featuring a new original song by Japanese Breakfast. pic.twitter.com/BzApFIvQvk — A24 (@A24) March 18, 2025

Chris Evans vs. Pedro Pascal: Who Will Win Lucy’s Heart?

Chris Evans takes on the role of Lucy’s former lover, a waiter who knows her favorite drink by heart. On the other hand, Pedro Pascal plays a man who appears to be her ideal match, boasting wealth and a luxurious $12 million apartment.

As she navigates these complex emotions, Lucy begins to doubt her abilities as a matchmaker. In the trailer, she reflects on her job, saying, “I don’t think I’m very good at my job anymore.” She also questions the motivations behind marriage, noting that people tie the knot out of loneliness and hope.

How Did The Internet React?

A woman trying to decide between two men… like past lives? How original… — Highly Skilled (@HighMigrant) March 18, 2025

Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans, and Dakota Johnson in one movie? This is cinema. — Ubermensch (@EatMyPotat0) March 18, 2025

Why wouldn’t she choose Pedro Pascal, with his charm and wealth? What’s wrong with this movie? — Pineapple Edits 🍍 (@PineappleLas) March 18, 2025

Cast and Crew of Materialists

In addition to Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal, the film features a talented ensemble, including Zoe Winters, Marin Ireland, Dasha Nekrasova, Louisa Jacobson, and Sawyer Spielberg.

The film is produced by Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler of Killer Films, along with David Hinojosa of 2AM. While A24 is handling the U.S. distribution, Sony Pictures has acquired the international release rights.

When Will Materialists Hit Theaters?

Fans can expect Materialists to premiere in U.S. theaters on June 13, 2025. The release date was officially confirmed by A24 in a social media post, stating, “Save the date. Celine Song’s MATERIALISTS 6.13.2025.”

With its intriguing storyline and stellar cast, Materialists is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated romantic dramas of 2025.