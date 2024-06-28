When Will Part 2 Of Kalki 2898 AD Release? Sequel To Prabhas Starrer Has Been Confirmed

Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD has opened to a thundering response with both critics and the audience applauding the Nag Ashwin directorial. The movie has earned 91 crore on day one of its release in India whereas, globally, Kalki 2898 AD has raked-in a massive 191.5 crore.

While the fans are thronging to the theatres, they are also now eagerly waiting for its sequel as Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan starrer sci-fi epic left the audience asking for more as it ended on a cliffhanger.

The end credits said, “To Be Continued…” which is a confirmation that a sequel to Kalki 2898 AD will surely hit the screens. Apologies for the spoilers, but Supreme Yaskin played by Kamal Haasan is yet to be defeated by Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

When Will Part 2 Of Kalki 2898 AD Release?

Kalki 2898 AD was released on June 27, 2024. Its sequel will take at least three years to hit the big screen. This crucial information was shared by director Nag Ashwin himself. In an earlier revelation, Ashwin shared he need three years to complete the movie sequel.

Based on Hindu scriptures, Kalki 2898 AD is a science fiction epic story starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in key roles. The film is set in a dystopian future that begins 6000 years after the events of the Mahabharata’s Kurukshetra War.

In addition to the main performers, the film features an amazing ensemble of actors in important roles, including Rajendra Prasad, Shobhana, Pasupathy, Anna Ben, Malvika Nair, Brahmanandam, and Saswata Chatterjee.

