When Will Second Song From Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule Release? New Single Will Also Feature Rashmika Mandanna's Srivalli

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is one of the year’s most highly anticipated films, with fans eagerly awaiting its release. Ahead of the release, the makers shared the poster of the second song featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, generating significant excitement. The full song will be released on May 23 at 11:07 am.

On their X handle, the makers of Pushpa 2 posted a poster showing a woman’s hand in a dance mudra. The caption read, “After the takeover by Pushpa Raj with #PushpaPushpa, it is time for The Couple, Srivalli along with her Saami to mesmerize us all #Pushpa2SecondSingle announcement tomorrow at 11.07 AM #Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024.”

The second song will hopefully mark the return of Rashmika Mandanna’s Srivalli. The fans have been eagerly waiting for her to see in the same avatar.

After the takeover by Pushpa Raj with #PushpaPushpa, it is time for The Couple, Srivalli along with her Saami to mesmerize us all ❤️‍🔥#Pushpa2SecondSingle announcement tomorrow at 11.07 AM 💥💥#Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024. Icon Star @alluarjun… pic.twitter.com/0MwTA8Zgas — Pushpa (@PushpaMovie) May 22, 2024

The first song called ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ was released on May 1. The song begins by celebrating Allu Arjun’s journey from an ordinary man to a notorious goon. The powerful lyrics depict his character and others, and the catchy tune is sure to dominate the music charts for days to come.

Earlier this month, the makers of Pushpa 2 also released the movie’s teaser on Allu Arjun’s birthday. In the teaser, Allu Arjun is seen dressed in a saree with his face painted in shades of blue and red, wearing heavy traditional gold and flower jewelry, and beating up goons.

