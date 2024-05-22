When Will Sunny Deol & Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Border 2 Release? Here's All You Need To Know

Following the massive success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol fans are eagerly anticipating the sequel to his 1997 film, Border. According to a recent report, the actor is set to start shooting for the film in October this year. It has been reported that preparations for Border 2 are nearly complete, and the makers are planning to commence filming soon.

A source spilled the beans to Pinkvilla revealing, “The team behind Border 2 has been working tirelessly to prepare everything. It has been a long process as they wanted to do justice to the scale of the first film. Now that preparations are almost done, the team is set to begin shooting in October.”

However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the shooting schedule for Border 2 as of yet.

Released in 1997, Border was widely loved by audiences. In the film, Sunny Deol portrayed Major Kuldip Singh Chanduri. Border 2 will not only see Sunny Deol return in uniform but will also feature Ayushmann Khurrana, who is reportedly playing a significant role in the Indian Armed Forces. The film is set to be directed by Anurag Singh. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) When Will Border 2 Release? If all goes well, Border 2 will be released in 2026. It was earlier reported that makers will try to release to Sunny Deol starrer Border 2 on January 23, 2026. A source spilled the beans on the same revealing, "Border 2 is targeting to hit the big screen on Friday, January 23, 2026 – leading to the Republic Day holiday on Monday, January 26, 2026. Being a film celebrating the bravery of Indian Armed Forces, the makers feel that there is no better date than Republic Day for the arrival of this Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana film." For the unversed, Border 2 was shelved in 2015. On The Ranveer Show podcast, Sunny Deol said, "Sunne toh mujhe bhi aaya hai. Ye hum bahut pehle karne wale the, 2015 mein. Par phir meri picture nahi chali, toh log ghabra ke nahi banana chah rahe. Ab sab bol rahe hain humein karni hai. (I've also heard that they're making Border 2. We were meant to start it a lot earlier, in 2015. But then my films flopped, so people were scared to make it then. Now, everyone wants to make it)."

