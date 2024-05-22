When Will Sunny Deol & Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Border 2 Release? Here's All You Need To Know

Following the massive success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol fans are eagerly anticipating the sequel to his 1997 film, Border. According to a recent report, the actor is set to start shooting for the film in October this year. It has been reported that preparations for Border 2 are nearly complete, and the makers are planning to commence filming soon.
A source spilled the beans to Pinkvilla revealing, “The team behind Border 2 has been working tirelessly to prepare everything. It has been a long process as they wanted to do justice to the scale of the first film. Now that preparations are almost done, the team is set to begin shooting in October.”
However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the shooting schedule for Border 2 as of yet.
