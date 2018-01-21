Irrfan Khan is ecstatic that he was named the Best Actor in Leading Role (Male) for the movie Hindi Medium at the 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018 and said that the world believes in the work if the actor believes in it too. The actor also tweeted out that the journey of Hindi Medium has been a testament to a celebration of a story that is told from the heart.

Acclaimed star Irrfan Khan is ecstatic he was named the Best Actor in Leading Role (Male) for the movie Hindi Medium at the 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards and said that the world believes in the work if the actor believes in it too.”Hindi Medium is very close to my heart and I wish to keep telling stories like these for the audience. When you believe in your work, the world also believes with you. It is good to know that the stories you believe in are what the audiences are also looking for. It’s time for a change and I am glad there is acceptance of this change,” Irrfan said in a statement.

The actor also tweeted that the journey of Hindi Medium has been a testament to a celebration of a story that is “told from the heart, of good content and most of all they want and sincerity to inculcate and encourage change”. He added: “Thank you to @Filmfare and our audience who have been part of my journey and also for giving this movie the adulation it has got! Congratulations to the entire team!” Co-produced by Maddock Films and T-series, Hindi Medium also won the Best Film (popular) Award at a gala here on Saturday.

Dinesh Vijan of Maddock films said: “Good content has emerged as a winner.Wow, what a start to 2018 for all of us. It is great to see that when the dust settles, its good content that has emerged as a winner and this is a huge boost for all of us to work harder in 2018,”

Directed by Saket Chaudhary, the film also features Pakistani actress Saba Qamar. It revolves around a couple who yearn to get their daughter educated from a reputed school.