Whenever I Face Complicated Situations: Deepika Padukone Speaks Up A Day After Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Dirty PR’ Tweet

Deepika Padukone has stirred headlines recently after officially stepping away from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s much-anticipated film, Spirit.

While confirmation of her exit disappointed many, especially fans of the Animal director, the Bollywood superstar offered a subtle yet powerful response through her latest public appearance and remarks on personal values.

While the controversy around her exit brewed online, Deepika made a dazzling appearance at a high-profile fashion gala in Stockholm, representing Cartier as their global ambassador. Walking the red carpet alongside international icons, the Kalki 2898 AD star exuded elegance and confidence, seemingly unaffected by the surrounding noise.

“Being Truthful Keeps Me Grounded”

In an interview with Vogue Arabia, Deepika didn’t directly address her departure from Spirit, but her comments suggested clarity and conviction in her choices. “I think what keeps me balanced is just being truthful, being authentic,” she said.

“Whenever I am faced with complicated or difficult situations, I listen to my inner voice and make decisions that give me peace. That’s when I feel most in equilibrium.”

Inside Reports Reveal Creative and Logistical Differences

Rumours surrounding her decision indicate creative and logistical disagreements as key reasons behind her exit. Reports claim Deepika, who recently became a mother, requested an eight-hour work schedule, a sizeable paycheck, and a share in the film’s profits. These demands reportedly did not align with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s vision for the project.

Following Deepika’s exit, Vanga posted a cryptic message on X (formerly Twitter), hinting at feelings of betrayal without directly naming her. He accused an unnamed actor of violating trust and leaking plot elements. “When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith… You didn’t get it. You won’t get it. You will never get it,” he wrote, also tagging #dirtyPRgames and referencing a Hindi proverb about bitterness, further fueling online speculation.

Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika in Spirit

Soon after Vanga’s tweet, news broke that Triptii Dimri, who gained recognition through her performance in Animal, had been brought in to replace Deepika in Spirit. The casting update added fuel to the fire, as fans and insiders continued debating professionalism, creative freedom, and the expectations from female actors in big-budget projects.

Supporters of Deepika argue that her requests reflect a growing call for healthier work-life balance in the entertainment industry, especially for working mothers. Her quiet yet firm stance is being lauded as a bold assertion of boundaries in a demanding profession. On the other hand, the timing and tone of Vanga’s public response suggest a rift that may run deeper than logistical disagreements.