Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Whenever I Face Complicated Situations: Deepika Padukone Speaks Up A Day After Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Dirty PR’ Tweet

Whenever I Face Complicated Situations: Deepika Padukone Speaks Up A Day After Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Dirty PR’ Tweet

In an interview, Deepika didn’t directly address her departure from Spirit, but her comments suggested clarity and conviction in her choices. “I think what keeps me balanced is just being truthful, being authentic," she said.

Whenever I Face Complicated Situations: Deepika Padukone Speaks Up A Day After Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Dirty PR’ Tweet

Deepika Padukone and Sandeep Reddy Vanga


Deepika Padukone has stirred headlines recently after officially stepping away from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s much-anticipated film, Spirit.

While confirmation of her exit disappointed many, especially fans of the Animal director, the Bollywood superstar offered a subtle yet powerful response through her latest public appearance and remarks on personal values.

While the controversy around her exit brewed online, Deepika made a dazzling appearance at a high-profile fashion gala in Stockholm, representing Cartier as their global ambassador. Walking the red carpet alongside international icons, the Kalki 2898 AD star exuded elegance and confidence, seemingly unaffected by the surrounding noise.

 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

“Being Truthful Keeps Me Grounded”

In an interview with Vogue Arabia, Deepika didn’t directly address her departure from Spirit, but her comments suggested clarity and conviction in her choices. “I think what keeps me balanced is just being truthful, being authentic,” she said.

“Whenever I am faced with complicated or difficult situations, I listen to my inner voice and make decisions that give me peace. That’s when I feel most in equilibrium.”

Inside Reports Reveal Creative and Logistical Differences

Rumours surrounding her decision indicate creative and logistical disagreements as key reasons behind her exit. Reports claim Deepika, who recently became a mother, requested an eight-hour work schedule, a sizeable paycheck, and a share in the film’s profits. These demands reportedly did not align with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s vision for the project.

Following Deepika’s exit, Vanga posted a cryptic message on X (formerly Twitter), hinting at feelings of betrayal without directly naming her. He accused an unnamed actor of violating trust and leaking plot elements. “When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith… You didn’t get it. You won’t get it. You will never get it,” he wrote, also tagging #dirtyPRgames and referencing a Hindi proverb about bitterness, further fueling online speculation.

Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika in Spirit

Soon after Vanga’s tweet, news broke that Triptii Dimri, who gained recognition through her performance in Animal, had been brought in to replace Deepika in Spirit. The casting update added fuel to the fire, as fans and insiders continued debating professionalism, creative freedom, and the expectations from female actors in big-budget projects.

Supporters of Deepika argue that her requests reflect a growing call for healthier work-life balance in the entertainment industry, especially for working mothers. Her quiet yet firm stance is being lauded as a bold assertion of boundaries in a demanding profession. On the other hand, the timing and tone of Vanga’s public response suggest a rift that may run deeper than logistical disagreements.

ALSO READ: Your Language (Kannada) Was Born Out Of Tamil, Kamal Haasan Faces Heat After Controversial Statement, Triggers Protests

Filed under

Deepika Padukone Sandeep Reddy Vanga spirit movie

Ghulam Nabi Azad of the D

Ghulam Nabi Azad To Miss Saudi Arabia and Algeria Tour After Getting Hospitalised In Kuwait:...
Deepika Padukone and Sand

Whenever I Face Complicated Situations: Deepika Padukone Speaks Up A Day After Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s...
Liftoff of Starship

Elon Musk Wears ‘Occupy Mars’ T-Shirt During SpaceX Starship Launch- Pic Goes Viral!
A shooting at Brass Mill

Shooting At Brass Mill Center Mall in Waterbury, Connecticut Leaves Four Injured
In addition to the bank f

Donald Trump Grants Full Pardons To Reality Stars Todd and Julie Chrisley Who Were Jailed...
King Charles III defends

King Charles III Hints Canada Will Remain Strong And Free Amidst Trump’s Efforts To Turn...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Ghulam Nabi Azad To Miss Saudi Arabia and Algeria Tour After Getting Hospitalised In Kuwait: Disappointed At Being Bedridden

Ghulam Nabi Azad To Miss Saudi Arabia and Algeria Tour After Getting Hospitalised In Kuwait:...

Elon Musk Wears ‘Occupy Mars’ T-Shirt During SpaceX Starship Launch- Pic Goes Viral!

Elon Musk Wears ‘Occupy Mars’ T-Shirt During SpaceX Starship Launch- Pic Goes Viral!

Shooting At Brass Mill Center Mall in Waterbury, Connecticut Leaves Four Injured

Shooting At Brass Mill Center Mall in Waterbury, Connecticut Leaves Four Injured

Donald Trump Grants Full Pardons To Reality Stars Todd and Julie Chrisley Who Were Jailed For Fraud And Tax Crimes

Donald Trump Grants Full Pardons To Reality Stars Todd and Julie Chrisley Who Were Jailed...

King Charles III Hints Canada Will Remain Strong And Free Amidst Trump’s Efforts To Turn It Into 51st State

King Charles III Hints Canada Will Remain Strong And Free Amidst Trump’s Efforts To Turn...

Entertainment

Woh Baat Pe Ceasefire Ho Chuka Hai, Rahul Vaidya Playfully Addresses Controversy Of Virat Kohli Blocking Him On Instagram

Woh Baat Pe Ceasefire Ho Chuka Hai, Rahul Vaidya Playfully Addresses Controversy Of Virat Kohli

How Much Did Akshay Kumar Charge For Housefull 5? Actor Refuses To Answer During Trailer Launch- Watch!

How Much Did Akshay Kumar Charge For Housefull 5? Actor Refuses To Answer During Trailer

Your Language (Kannada) Was Born Out Of Tamil, Kamal Haasan Faces Heat After Controversial Statement, Triggers Protests

Your Language (Kannada) Was Born Out Of Tamil, Kamal Haasan Faces Heat After Controversial Statement,

Harry Potter TV Series: HBO Unveils The New Faces Of Harry, Ron, And Hermione

Harry Potter TV Series: HBO Unveils The New Faces Of Harry, Ron, And Hermione

Watch: Shakira Falls On Stage, Keeps Rocking Like Nothing Happened

Watch: Shakira Falls On Stage, Keeps Rocking Like Nothing Happened

Lifestyle

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer