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Home > Entertainment News > Where Is Coolie No. 1 Actress Kanchan Now? She Worked With Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan And Akshay Kumar Before Quitting Films

Where Is Coolie No. 1 Actress Kanchan Now? She Worked With Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan And Akshay Kumar Before Quitting Films

Kanchan shared screen space with some of Bollywood's biggest stars in the 1990s, including Salman Khan, Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar. But just as her career was gaining momentum, she walked away from the film industry. Here's why she left the spotlight and what she's doing today.

Coolie No. 1 Actress Kanchan (Photo: X)
Coolie No. 1 Actress Kanchan (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 17:49 IST

The Hindi film industry has seen several actors who found fame but chose to step away from it. One such name is Kanchan, a familiar face from the 1990s who appeared in a string of successful Bollywood films before quietly leaving showbiz. Though she never became a leading Bollywood star, Kanchan built an impressive filmography, working alongside Salman Khan, Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sridevi and Mithun Chakraborty. She later found greater success in South Indian cinema before deciding to leave acting altogether.

How Kanchan entered Bollywood

Born on April 17, 1970, Kanchan began her career as a model while she was still in college. According to reports, filmmaker Saawan Kumar Tak spotted one of her modelling photographs and offered her a role despite her having no formal acting experience. She made her Bollywood debut in Sanam Bewafa (1991), starring Salman Khan. Although she played a supporting role, the romantic drama was a commercial success and introduced her to audiences across the country.

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Over the next few years, Kanchan appeared in several popular films, including Amaanat opposite Akshay Kumar, Army with Shah Rukh Khan and Sridevi, and Jurmana. She became especially memorable for playing Karisma Kapoor’s sister Shalini in David Dhawan’s blockbuster Coolie No. 1 (1995). She also featured in the film’s chartbuster song Husn Hai Suhana, which remains popular even today.

Why she left Bollywood despite working with top stars

Despite appearing in successful films, Kanchan struggled to break free from supporting roles. Filmmakers often cast her as the heroine’s friend, sister or a secondary character, limiting her opportunities as a leading actor. Looking for stronger roles, she turned to the South Indian film industry, where she enjoyed far greater success. She made her Malayalam debut opposite Mohanlal in Gandharvam and later starred in the Telugu film Prema Pusthakam, which marked Ajith Kumar’s acting debut. Her performance earned her the Nandi Special Jury Award, making her one of the few actors to receive critical recognition across industries.

By the late 1990s, however, film offers began to slow down. Reports suggest Kanchan was uncomfortable with the changing nature of commercial cinema, particularly the growing emphasis on glamour-driven roles and item numbers. Rather than compromise on the kind of work she wanted to do, she gradually stepped away from films.

Where is Kanchan today?

Unlike many former actors who remain active on social media or make occasional public appearances, Kanchan has largely stayed away from the spotlight. According to reports, she now lives a quiet life in Mumbai and has dedicated herself to teaching drama, mentoring aspiring performers and helping young students develop their acting skills.

While she may no longer appear on the big screen, Kanchan’s work in films like Sanam Bewafa, Coolie No. 1 and Army continues to remind audiences of an actor whose career took a different path from many of her contemporaries.

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Where Is Coolie No. 1 Actress Kanchan Now? She Worked With Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan And Akshay Kumar Before Quitting Films
Tags: govindahome-hero-pos-10Kanchankarisma kapoorsalman khanshah rukh khan

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Where Is Coolie No. 1 Actress Kanchan Now? She Worked With Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan And Akshay Kumar Before Quitting Films

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Where Is Coolie No. 1 Actress Kanchan Now? She Worked With Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan And Akshay Kumar Before Quitting Films
Where Is Coolie No. 1 Actress Kanchan Now? She Worked With Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan And Akshay Kumar Before Quitting Films
Where Is Coolie No. 1 Actress Kanchan Now? She Worked With Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan And Akshay Kumar Before Quitting Films
Where Is Coolie No. 1 Actress Kanchan Now? She Worked With Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan And Akshay Kumar Before Quitting Films

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