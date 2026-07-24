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Home > Entertainment News > Where Is John Abraham’s New Rs 84 Crore Heritage Home Located? Here Is Everything We Know

Where Is John Abraham’s New Rs 84 Crore Heritage Home Located? Here Is Everything We Know

Bollywood star John Abraham expanded his Mumbai real estate holdings with an ₹84 crore century-old heritage bungalow on Bandra's exclusive St Martin Road, opting to preserve its classic charm over redevelopment.

John Abaraham, Image Credits- Instagram
John Abaraham, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-07-24 00:22 IST

Bollywood star John Abraham has further diversified his collection of luxurious properties by making yet another significant investment. He bought a 100-year-old independent bungalow in the posh suburb of Bandra West in Mumbai for ₹84 crore along with the huge area of land attached to it. After buying a ₹70.83 crore property in Khar in December 2023, Abraham has made sure that he is one of the active real estate investors in Bollywood.

Where Exactly Is John Abraham’s ₹84 Crore Property Located?

The primary address is located at St. Martin Road in Bandra West, which is a peaceful avenue that connects two of the busiest roads in Bandra, Turner Road and Hill Road.

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As opposed to areas with high density of celebrities like Bandstand or Pali Hill, where many people come around, St. Martin Road is known for its tranquil and traditional feel of Bombay. Plots in this area are rarely available on the market and freehold land in this neighbourhood becomes a scarce resource in the luxury segment of Mumbai.

What Are the Key Details of the Heritage Property?

Constructed in 1926, this almost 100 years old house represents the initial architecture of Bandra. Previously, the house was owned by the DeVitre family who remained the owners for many decades.

Here is a quick look at the breakdown of the transaction:

  • Exact Location: St. Martin Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

  • Total Plot Area: 1,017.60 sq. meters 

  • Main Bungalow Built-Up Area: 193.12 sq. meters

  • Outhouse Built-Up Area: 31.50 sq. meters 

  • Registered Consideration: ₹84 Crore

  • Stamp Duty Paid: ₹5.04 Crore

  • Registration Date: July 14, 2026

The existing layout features four bedrooms, a grand living hall, an outhouse, and a private garden with mature fruit-bearing trees.

Does John Abraham Plan to Redevelop the Bungalow?

In most cases, developers in Mumbai purchase buildings to knock them down and erect multi-storey residential buildings, but according to sources, the actor intends to retain the building as is.

It has been learned that the actor loved the charm of the property and decided to preserve the original architectural style of the building. The desire to do this was in accordance with the wishes of the family that owned the building at that time.

“The family was not keen on selling it to a developer, who would tear it down and build a tower.”Fredun DeVitre, former co-owner

How Does This Add to His Real Estate Portfolio?

This isn’t Abraham’s first marquee property deal in the western suburbs.

  • Linking Road, Khar (Dec 2023): Acquired 372 Nirmal Bhavan—a ground-plus-two-storey bungalow spanning 5,416 sq. ft on a 7,722 sq. ft plot—for ₹70.83 crore.

  • Union Park, Bandra West (2009): Purchased a prime residential plot near Petit School.

On the work front, the actor was recently seen in the action thriller The Diplomat and will next headline the biographical drama on former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria, followed by Force 3.

ALSO READ: After Days Of Silence And Criticism, R Madhavan Breaks Silence On Jantar Mantar Protest

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Where Is John Abraham’s New Rs 84 Crore Heritage Home Located? Here Is Everything We Know
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Where Is John Abraham’s New Rs 84 Crore Heritage Home Located? Here Is Everything We Know
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