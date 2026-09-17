Where Is Maine Pyar Kiya Star Bhagyashree Today? At 57, From Her Lavish Mumbai Home To Net Worth, Husband And Children

With Bhagyashree playing alongside Salman Khan in Maine Pyar Kiya back in 1989, the actress instantly became one of the most recognizable faces in Hindi cinema. Almost four decades on, Bhagyashree has made for herself a totally different life by incorporating her fitness regime in addition to her career as an actress.

But where is Bhagyashree today? How old is the Maine Pyar Kiya star, what is her occupation now, where does she live and what is her net worth?

Bhagyashree, at 57, is still quite active in the entertainment world and has managed to create a reputation as an expert in fitness and wellness. Bhagyashree made appearances in Raja Shivaji and The Great Grand Superhero: Aliens Ka Aagman in 2026.

How Old Is Bhagyashree?

Bhagyashree was born on 23rd February, 1969, which makes her 57 years old in 2026. She belongs to the Patwardhan family of Sangli and was born Bhagyashree Patwardhan. Her official site refers to her as an actress, philanthropist, and a wellness ambassador, but she is still known for her first movie “Maine Pyar Kiya.”

What Does Bhagyashree Do Now?

Bhagyashree has now moved past being the actress who starred in Suman in Maine Pyar Kiya. While continuing with acting, Bhagyashree has managed to establish herself in the health and wellness world. Bhagyashree’s 2026 filmography features Raja Shivaji, where she portrayed Jijabai, and The Great Grand Superhero: Aliens Ka Aagman.

It is also worth mentioning that she is an active social media personality when it comes to sharing about fitness, nutrition, yoga, and healthy lifestyle choices. In an interview with The Indian Express in 2026, Bhagyashree explained how she usually spends 45 minutes to one hour on exercise six times a week. This exercise can be yoga, walk, sports, or any other kind of workout.

This is not the only kind of workout she practices. In earlier 2026, she shared with her followers a workout plan for leg day with exercises like leg press, leg extension, hip adduction, and calf raises.

What Is Bhagyashree’s Morning Routine?

Bhagyashree has also mentioned that her days begin with yoga and breathing techniques. According to an interview given by her in June 2026, she usually engages herself in stretching and breathing exercises like Anulom Vilom before starting her work for the day.

It is not only the physical appearance which concerns Bhagyashree about her fitness routine, but she has also repeatedly spoken about movements, strength training, nutrition, and staying active in life.

How Does Bhagyashree Maintain Her Fitness At 57?

Consistency is a key component of Bhagyashree’s fitness regime. As reported by The Indian Express, she exercises for about 45 to 60 minutes daily on six days of the week. She does yoga, walking, sports, and other physical activities.

She has also emphasized the significance of strength training besides walking. In her 2026 fitness posts, she has had leg strength workouts and cardio exercises. Bhagyashree has even called herself a nutritionist and wellness influencer. Thus, her current celebrity status transcends the realm of acting into fitness and wellness.

Where Does Bhagyashree Live?

Bhagyashree lives in Mumbai, where she has made her home with her family. Her Mumbai residence recently received attention after a detailed look at the property highlighted its grand interiors, greenery, outdoor spaces, private temple and traditional design elements. The house features a dramatic black entrance, statement walls, chandeliers and plush furnishings.

One particularly unusual feature of the property is a naturally formed Ganesha shape on a tree. According to the report, Bhagyashree and her husband Himalaya Dassani decided to buy the house partly because of this feature. The residence reflects Bhagyashree’s royal family background while combining traditional elements with contemporary interiors.

Who Is Bhagyashree’s Husband?

Bhagyashree is married to Himalaya Dassani. The couple got married in 1989, around the time of her rise to fame following Maine Pyar Kiya. Their relationship has remained a significant part of Bhagyashree’s personal story.

Bhagyashree has previously spoken about how Himalaya supported her career choices and later supported her return to acting. She has also discussed how the public perception of her husband changed over the years after she stepped away from films following their marriage. The couple have now been married for decades and continue to appear together at family and social occasions.

How Many Children Does Bhagyashree Have?

Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dassani have two children; one son, Abhimanyu Dassani and one daughter, Avantika Dassani. They have both stepped into the field of entertainment.

Abhimanyu has started his acting career with “Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota” and then featured in movies like “Meenakshi Sundareshwar” and “Nikamma.” Avantika has started her acting career with the OTT show “Mithya.” Previously, Bhagyashree had appreciated her children for motivating her to concentrate on herself and pursue acting once again after being busy with her family for several years.

Also, in September 2026, she talked about being a mother and her fitness regime. She discussed that both her deliveries have been done through C-section surgery.

What Is Bhagyashree’s Net Worth?

The exact net worth of Bhagyashree has not been made public. This needs to be explained as there are several websites that have very conflicting amounts for her net worth. It is just that the amount given usually is calculated using the information from third parties and not her financial statements.

As per reports she is estimated to have accumulated a net worth of $21.6 million.

What Is Bhagyashree’s Latest Movie?

Bhagyashree’s latest works in the field of acting include the historical movie Raja Shivaji that was released in 2026 under the direction of Riteish Deshmukh. She played the role of Jijabai in this movie. Cast of the movie included Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Genelia D’Souza and Fardeen Khan. The movie is also available on Netflix.

From Maine Pyar Kiya To Bhagyashree At 57

The career path of Bhagyashree became unique following the release of Maine Pyar Kiya. After becoming a household name following the 1989 release, she decided to distance herself from films and concentrate on her family. However, in the following years, she gradually resumed acting in Hindi and Indian-language films.

In contemporary days, her occupation extends beyond movies. At the age of 57, the actress is currently not only a star in films but also in the field of wellness, physical activities, and social media creation. Recent participation in the movie “Raja Shivaji” and fitness activities demonstrate that the star of the movie “Maine Pyar Kiya” is still active after more than thirty years in the business.

Bhagyashree — Quick Facts

Full name: Bhagyashree Patwardhan Dassani

Date of birth: February 23, 1969

Age: 57 years (2026)

Debut: Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)

Husband: Himalaya Dassani

Children: Abhimanyu Dassani and Avantika Dassani

Residence: Mumbai

Profession: Actress, wellness advocate and fitness personality

Recent film: Raja Shivaji (2026)

Exact net worth: Not publicly disclosed

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